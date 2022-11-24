GOLDEN — Michael Zeman has no more records left to break.
The Wheat Ridge native and Holy Family grad became the all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns for the Colorado School of Mines early this month, and last week surpassed 1,000 yards on the current season, making him the only player in program history with three seasons with over 1,000 yards on the ground.
But there’s one thing he hasn't done — win a national championship. And there wouldn’t be a better way to close his record-setting career than bringing Mines its first national title.
No. 19/13 Minnesota State (10-2) visits No. 10/7 Colorado School of Mines (10-2) in the second round of the Division II playoffs at Noon Saturday at Alumni Field at Marv Kay Stadium.
“At this point, personal glory is kinda on the back burner,” Zeman told The Denver Gazette. “At the end of the day, the only thing that matters is the win. I think everyone’s kind of [embraced] that same mindset. It doesn’t matter how you do personally when the team loses.”
This Orediggers team sure isn’t lacking players with eye-popping numbers.
Across all three levels of college football, there are only three programs with a 1,000-yard rusher and two 1,000-yard receivers. Mines is one of them.
“It makes us hard to scheme against for sure,” Zeman said. “We just have so many weapons all over the field. It just really opens up the playbook. We can kinda do whatever we want.”
The stats certainly back that up.
Mines boasts the best offense in all of Division II, averaging just over 47 points per game, over 3 points more than the closest team.
“Our expectation is to put points on the board,” Zeman said. “We want to be the ones setting the tone. We know we can rely on our defense if we’re not clicking, but we want to be the ones to score when we can.”
An offense that puts up nearly 50 points a game wouldn’t be able to do so without great quarterback play. The Orediggers have gotten that from senior John Matocha, who’s second in the country in passing yards and a nominee for the Harlon Hill Trophy, the Heisman trophy of Division II ball.
“I think we’ve finally just started reaching our potential,” Matocha told The Denver Gazette.
This season hasn’t been without its adversity, however.
Mines came into the year with high expectations, but dropped its opening two games of the season by a combined 6 points in back-to-back close losses to top-10 opponents in Grand Valley State and Angelo State.
“Coach [Brandon] Moore talks all the time about tackling adversity head on,” Matocha said. Those first two games obviously didn’t go the way we wanted, but we think we were in them the whole time. Grand Valley and Angelo are two elite teams in the country and we were right there with them. I think we really didn’t have our identity yet. We’re still getting better each week, so the ceiling is still way up there and we’re just trying to peak in the playoffs.”
If all goes to plan this weekend in the second round of the playoffs against Minnesota State, a rematch with Angelo State could be on the horizon next week with a trip back to the NCAA semifinals on the line.
The two schools met in that exact same game last season with Mines earning the win for the program’s first Region IV title. But this group of seniors wants to one-up last year’s team. They’ve dominated the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference throughout their careers in Golden, and want to go out by proving Mines isn’t just a local powerhouse, but a national one.
“You ask anyone, that’s what they want,” Zeman said. “We talk about leaving Mines better than we had it. We’re just playing for all the guys who came before us, all the alumni, all the guys we played with who aren’t here this year.”
WHAT'S NEXT
NCAA Division II football championship, second round: No. 19/13 Minnesota State (10-2) at No. 10/7 Colorado School of Mines (10-2), Noon Saturday, Alumni Field at Marv Kay Stadium, Golden