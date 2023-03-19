After six games over the course of two days at a packed Ball Arena, Denver has signed off for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Don't worry though, this great event will be back in LoDo in just two years.

Here are some notes from the final day of action:

Boos at Ball Arena

Baylor, Creighton, Gonzaga and Texas Christian fans came together late in the first half of Sunday’s first game at Ball Arena.

Boos from all over the arena rained down when a fan with a New England Patriots shirt appeared on the video board. The fan seemed to be counting the Patriots’ Super Bowl titles, which prompted even more boos from the crowd.

A fan in a Buffalo Bills shirt made a videoboard appearance in the second half, and a quieter round of boos could be heard in the arena.

The NFL season is still six months away, but the Broncos, somehow, remain king around these hills.

Mascot Madness

Creighton’s Billy the Bluejay and Baylor’s Bruiser the Bear went head-to-head on the sidelines while their respective teams battled on the court. During a first-half timeout Billy and Bruiser had a push-up competition.

Bruiser had the edge in endurance, while Billy upped the level of difficulty, clapping between each of his push-ups.

A fan vote seemed to give Billy the win in a dance battle during the second half. Tough night for Baylor, though, so let’s call it a draw.

Beasts of the East

It’s been a decade since the new Big East came into existence.

“I remember the first meeting 10 years ago,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said Sunday.

Last weekend was one of its finest moments, three teams advancing to the Sweet 16.

“Very pleased with it,” former Big East commissioner Stu Jackson told The Denver Gazette.

Don’t let anyone dismiss the importance of seeding: Connecticut, Creighton and Xavier all wore home jerseys as the higher seed in the first round.

“When you get into this tournament, the matchups really depend a large degree of your success,” Jackson said. “Style of play is one of those factors. Then it comes down to seeding.”

Omaha's hero

Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard will never forget Denver.

Baylor’s Keyonte George reflects on freshman year

While the stats may not show it, Baylor freshman Keyonte George will almost certainly be the first player selected in the upcoming NBA Draft among everyone that played in Denver this weekend.

The 6-foot-4 guard is a consensus lottery pick and although he said he’d take some time to make an official decision following the end of the Bears’ season on Sunday against Creighton at Ball Arena, it seems pretty unlikely George returns to Waco for another year.

“Of course that’s been a dream of mine since I came out the womb,” George said. “When you have the opportunity to put your name in the NBA Draft, it’s a blessing.”

Despite the fact that NBA hopefuls have the ability to spend a year in the G-League prior to entering the draft and don’t have to go to college, George doesn’t regret his decision to play at Baylor.

“I’m just blessed to be a part of Baylor,” George said. “I could’ve took the easy route, went to a blue blood. I took this route, coming to Baylor, staying home. I love my decision and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

A big reason for that is his relationship with senior guard Adam Flagler, who has been like a big brother to George all season long.

“I got better as a basketball player, but also got better as a person just because of the relationship that we have, the way he carries himself,” George said. “I’m blessed to be a part of the same team as him.”