FORT COLLINS — In Nevada’s regular season finale on Nov. 27, Tory Horton caught four passes for a season-high 113 yards and two touchdowns in his team’s 52-10 rout of Colorado State.
Two and a half weeks later, he was a member of the team he had just helped run out of its own stadium.
It was an easy decision for Horton to follow Jay Norvell from Reno to Fort Collins. Not only does this era of college football feature more players who commit to coaching staffs, not programs, but the one-time transfer rule allows for staffs to bring talented players with them when they move to a new school. Horton was one of those no-brainer players for Norvell and his staff to continue to work with — and he felt the same way.
“The choice was already made for me,” Horton told The Denver Gazette last week. “Norvell and his staff are great. They want us to be the best. My decision was pretty easy. With the Air Raid offense, we want to throw the ball around and have fans enjoy the game. And that’s everything I could wish for as a receiver.”
With the numbers he put up in his first two seasons in college football, it’s easy to see why Horton likes playing in Norvell’s offense. He’s already just five receiving yards short of 1,000 for his career. And he became a go-to target for the Wolf Pack last season after receiving immediate playing time as a freshman in 2020.
All of that experience is already replicating itself with the Rams.
In that drubbing of the Rams to close out the regular season, Horton got past the CSU secondary and caught a floated pass from Nevada quarterback Carson Strong for a 54-yard touchdown early in the first quarter.
CARSON STRONG ➡️ TORY HORTON54 YARDS!!! Pack lead 14-0!!Nevada couldn’t ask for a much better start after the last couple of weeks. pic.twitter.com/PFh63dVlVv— Pack Center (@PackCenterNV) November 28, 2021
Just a few months later — on the same field — Horton caught another deep touchdown pass in CSU’s spring game, this time from freshman CU quarterback Clay Millen, who also came over from Nevada.
The wind doesn't bother #FortAirRaid! 55 yards out and that's 6️⃣!#Stalwart x #RamGrit 🐏 pic.twitter.com/ip6i3pgXDR— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) April 23, 2022
“The confidence is high,” Horton said. “We’re all dogs in the receiver room. If we get a one-on-one matchup, we take those shots every time.”
Horton is used to having plenty of talent alongside him in the wide receiver room, but this group at CSU may be the best. Melquan Stovall also made the move from Nevada to CSU in the offseason, but the Rams had two talented receivers of their own that decided to remain with the program when Norvell took over.
Even in a run-first offense and with Mackey Award winner Trey McBride in the fold last year, wideouts Dante Wright and Ty McCullouch were still able to show that they’re some of the most talented receivers in the Mountain West.
Out of all the receivers in the room, Wright may have the best résumé to date.
A Freshman All-American in 2019, he became the first true freshman to start every game at receiver since Rashard Higgins in 2013. He followed that with All-Mountain West honors in 2020 and put up over 500 yards receiving last season, despite dealing with injuries for part of the year.
Now heading into 2022, he’s got another big opportunity to contribute with a new offense and a new quarterback throwing him the ball.
“It’s been fun,” Wright said. “This offense is definitely one of the easier ones to learn. It’s very explosive with a lot of pass attempts and opportunities to connect with the quarterbacks.”
It’s hard not to get excited about the potential for the CSU offense with both Horton and Wright on the field this season. The two have combined for 193 receptions, 2,669 receiving yards and 17 receiving TDs in their careers.
But Norvell knows that it takes time to develop playmakers. It takes countless hours of repetition for quarterbacks and receivers to develop chemistry. They’ve tried to accelerate that process by having the first-team offense face off against the first-team defense as much as possible throughout spring and fall camp.
The first game of the season is just days away and it doesn’t get much bigger than facing a top-10 team in Michigan at the Big House in Ann Arbor.
“It’s going to be fun for me,” Horton said. “Of course I’m going to have a little butterflies, but I think it’s going to be a great experience for me. I’m going to have a lot of fun. It’s always good to play in front of a big crowd like that. It’s going to be something you can’t forget.”