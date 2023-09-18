Where the good news shines

No. 2 Colorado School of Mines opened RMAC play Saturday with a 70-7 win over Adams State in Golden.

Nine Orediggers scored a touchdown in the win. Quarterback John Matocha only played the first half and completed 20-of-26 passing attempts for 341 yards and five touchdowns.

Mines led 49-0 at the break and did not allow a first down on defense. The Orediggers racked up 639 yards of total offense against only 91 allowed for Adams State.

The Orediggers extended their home RMAC win streak to 28 games dating back to 2016. The team will hit the road next week and visit No. 22 CSU Pueblo.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)