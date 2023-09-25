Where the good news shines

The Colorado School of Mines football team keeps rolling through the early part of the season.

The No.2 ranked Orediggers moved to 4-0 with a 55-14 road win over CSU Pueblo on Saturday.

Quaterback John Matocha had 328 yards passing with three touchdowns. Two receivers, Max McCleod and Flynn Schiele, were over 100 yards while Landon Walker rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown.

The Orediggers totaled 563 yards and gave up 308 to the ThunderWolves in the dominant win.

Mines will host Chadron State on Saturday.

