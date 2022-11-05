The top-5 matchup lived up to the hype for two straight days at Magness Arena.
Thanks to a power play goal from defenseman Kyle Mayhew early in the third period, No. 2 Denver was able to hang on for a 3-2 win over No. 4 St. Cloud State a day after the Huskies got the better of the Pioneers, 4-3 in overtime.
Each team scored six goals over the course of the two days and showed that college hockey fans should be in for a treat in the NCHC this season.
DU came close to scoring a couple times on the game-winning goal, with the puck bouncing off several sticks before finding its way to Mayhew, who came into the play late and ripped a shot into the top right corner of the net.
Kyle Mayhew connects on the power play to give DU a 3-1 lead with 17:17 left in the 3rd period. pic.twitter.com/dH3DmZQPpn— Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) November 6, 2022
The other two Pioneer goals came right away in the first period. . Casey Dornbach scored his fifth goal of the season just 1:13 in for DU's fastest goal of the season, and Jack Devine made it 2-0 just over a minute later.
It was an important start for the Pioneers, who struggled in the first period and most of the second period in Game 1 of the series on Friday night.
Magnus Chrona had another solid night in net for the Pioneers, picking up 28 saves on the way to his 6th win of the season.
DU will be back in action again next Friday for a road series at North Dakota. The Pioneers will have another series against this really talented St. Cloud State team later this season as well as the two teams are slated to face off on Jan. 20 and 21 in St. Cloud, Minnesota.