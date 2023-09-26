Where good news shines

The MSU volleyball program is on a record pace.

And national voters are noticing.

For the second straight week, the Roadrunners moved up one spot in the AVCA Division II Top 25 poll. They now reside at No. 7.

The Roadrunners won a pair of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference road matches, including a 3-1 win over then-No. 11 Colorado Mesa.

MSU Denver's Riley Anderson, a junior from Monument, was named RMAC offensive player of the week. Maddy Williams, a junior from Lamar, was named defensive player of the week.

MSU Denver has won 44 straight regular-season RMAC matches, a league record.

MSU Denver plays non-conference matches against conference opponents this weekend in Lakewood. The Roadrunners face Colorado Christian at 7 p.m. Thursday and Colorado School of Mines at 7 p.m. Friday.

