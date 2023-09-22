After a lackluster slate of games in Week 3 that was highlighted by Colorado’s win over Colorado State in the Rocky Mountain Showdown, college football fans have no shortage of compelling matchups to look forward to this weekend as conference play begins all across the country.

There are six games between ranked opponents Saturday and three of them just so happen to come in the Pac-12. The conference’s final season is shaping up to be an epic one with eight teams currently in the AP top 25 and all of them are currently 3-0, something that’s happened only once in the poll era (2005 Big 12).

The Pac-12 has the marquee game of the week, but it’s not in Salt Lake City or Eugene, Ore. like some may think.

It’s in Pullman, Wash.

The two schools remaining in the conference that are united and committed to rebuilding it, Oregon State and Washington State — the two schools the sport is trying to leave behind — will meet in what should be a thrilling game regardless of what’s happened to the two schools in conference realignment.

The No. 14 Beavers and No. 21 Cougars will face off at 5 p.m. in front of a nationally televised audience on Fox and the winner will be on a potential path toward the Pac-12 championship game with an outside shot of making the College Football Playoff. It features a really good quarterback battle between OSU's DJ Uiagalelei and WSU’s Cameron Ward. It also features one of the nation’s top running backs in the Beavers’ Damien Martinez and an elite defensive end in the Cougars’ Ron Stone Jr.

“It’s a great storyline,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said at his weekly press conference. “Once again, the spotlight will be on Pullman, Washington. What an opportunity for Cougs everywhere. That’s the way our players look at it. We’ve worked hard for this. We’ve earned this stage.”

Jonathan Smith has built Oregon State into a team that controls both lines of scrimmage and isn’t afraid to run it down your throat 30 times a game, while Dickert has quickly brought Wazzu back to the level it was for several years under the late Mike Leach.

These are not two middling programs you can find in any Power 5 conference around the country. These are two legitimate contenders in arguably the most competitive and most interesting conference in the country this season. These are two programs that aren’t showing any signs of slowing down, either.

“I think it shows the level of what they’ve been building their program to and the success we’ve had in the last five years,” Dickert said. “It just shows the quality of football both programs have been playing.”

The two schools are unified in their effort to not let the Pac-12 Conference go. Administrators from both schools held a joint press conference Thursday afternoon to outline just how they plan to do it from a legal and practical standpoint. European soccer style relegation and promotion has been floated as the “Pac-2” examines potential schools from the Mountain West and even schools in the FCS ranks in the Big Sky and other conferences.

"I think there's some merit to look at some form of hybrid model,” Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said. “We see it working in Europe and it's worthy of our study."

Whatever the future holds for these two schools, they belong in the spotlight. They’ve been around since the inception of the original Pacific Coast Conference with Oregon State as a founding member back in 1915 and with Washington State joining just two years later in 1917.

College sports on the West Coast will never be the same one this current athletic calendar turns the page next summer. The efforts of these two schools may turn out to be futile. They could also turn out to be revolutionaries if they choose an outside-the-box solution.

But for now, there’s a football game set to take place in the Palouse. It’s shaping up to be a memorable one.

“I know nationally we’re together and we’re going to be rebuilding the Pac-12 and all those things, but on the field, it’s not going to be that friendly,” Dickert said. “They want to win, we want to win. We know how important it is to get that 1-0 (record in the Pac-12) and get that conference slate of games started off (in) the right way.”

5 games to watch

No. 4 Florida State at Clemson (10 a.m., ABC)

Even though Clemson came out of the gate slow with a Week 1 loss to Duke, this could still be the early-season ACC title decider it was billed to be before the season even started. There’s still plenty of time for Dabo Swinney’s Tigers to go on a run and what a better team to start it against than Florida State, who just squeaked by Boston College last week.

No. 22 UCLA at No. 11 Utah (1:30 p.m., FOX)

Cam Rising could make his season debut for Utah this week as the Utes host a UCLA team led by freshman phenom QB Dante Moore, who threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns in the impressive win over San Diego State two weeks ago. A win for UCLA would immediately insert them into Pac-12 contention, while Utah is out to prove they’re still the team to beat in the conference.

No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama (1:30 p.m., CBS)

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Could Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide really find themselves at 2-2? Ole Miss has been super impressive to start the season, picking up an impressive road win against a good Tulane team. The Rebels are led by Jaxson Dart, a former USC transfer, who’s playing one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC and he might just do enough, along with stud running back Quinshon Judkins, to hand ‘Bama its second home loss of the month.

No. 6 Ohio State at No. 9 Notre Dame (5:30 p.m., NBC)

The last time the Fighting Irish beat the Buckeyes, Franklin D. Roosevelt was in his first term as President of the United States. Notre Dame might finally have the horses to beat Ohio State this year, though, as the two teams meet in a Saturday night showdown in South Bend, Ind.

No. 24 Iowa at No. 7 Penn State (5:30 p.m., CBS)

The Nittany Lions may be two touchdown favorites in this one, but the “White Out” is one of the best atmospheres in all of college football. Even though Iowa will be without some of its best players on both sides of the ball, this will still be a good test for PSU quarterback Drew Allar against the Hawkeye defense.

King’s Top 5 Heisman candidates

1. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Williams shouldn’t get dinged for having the week off. He and the Trojans should cruise to a big win on the road against Arizona State before coming to Folsom Field to face the Buffs next weekend.

2. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Sanders has as good of a “Heisman moment” as anyone in the country thanks to his 98-yard touchdown drive in the final two minutes to force overtime against Colorado State. If he’s able to lead the Travis Hunter-less Buffs to an upset win at Oregon this weekend, he could quickly overtake Williams as the favorite to win the award.

3. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Penix threw for 473 yards and four touchdowns as the Huskies dominated a Michigan State team in turmoil. Washington has quieted any preseason concerns about its ability to replicate last year’s offensive success as Penix is once again on his way to leading the nation in passing yards again.

4. Sam Hartman, QB, Notre Dame

The Irish have themselves a quarterback, folks. Sam Hartman may just be the most talented Notre Dame QB since Brady Quinn and a win over Ohio State this week would not just solidify Hartman as a legit Heisman candidate but also put the Irish on a path to making it back to the playoff.

5. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

Ewers didn’t have his best game (11-for-21 for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns) against Wyoming as the Longhorns relied on a dominant rushing attack to pull away from the Cowboys, but his performance in Week 2 against Alabama is enough to keep him on the list.

Where to watch

Here’s our pick, a great spot to watch one of the best games of the week (Ohio State at Notre Dame) with fellow Fighting Irish fans:

Tom’s Watch Bar - Coors Field (1601 19th St. Unit 100)