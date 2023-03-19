The smallest guy on the court came up the biggest.

Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard - listed at 6-foot – led the No. 6 Bluejays to an 85-76 win over No. 3 Baylor, on Sunday at Ball Arena. Nembhard scored a career-high 30 points. After scoring 11 in the first half, he sent the Bears’ season into hibernation with a 19-point second half where he went 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

“It's a great feeling,” Nembhard said. “That's what you want as a basketball player. You put in the work, you stay consistent with your work, and that's the feeling you want. The rim felt a little bit bigger tonight.”

That feeling could have come in a different shade of blue. Creighton head coach Greg McDermott said he stumbled upon Nembhard in a side gym during a recruiting trip to Las Vegas. He and assistant coach Alan Huss were there to watch another player, but McDermott’s eyes turned to the short point guard from Canada. Huss told McDermott that Nembhard’s older brother Andrew, now a member of the Indiana Pacers, was at the University of Florida. It was likely the younger brother was going to follow to Gainesville, but things seemed to open back up when Andrew transferred to Gonzaga.

“I fell in love with him the first time I watched him play. His expression never changes. He has the type of demeanor that you want the rest of the team to look to because he's never going to be rattled. He's never going to get too high when things are going well, and he's never going to get too low if he's struggling,” McDermott said. “To me that's one of the characteristics that a great point guard (has to have), and he has it.”

Most of Nembhard’s points came off 3s and free throws, but he managed to get inside and finish over much taller players on a couple of occasions. He drew seven fouls, got two rebounds and two assists and a couple of steals. Creighton won the 38-plus minutes Nembhard played by 10 points.

“He gets our offense going. I feel like he's at the heart of the flow of the offense, and I feel like him as a player kind of gets us going as a team,” teammate Trey Alexander said after posting 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Creighton is headed back to the Sweet 16 for the second time in program history. Another big night from Nembhard against Princeton, could have the Bluejays making their first appearance in the Elite Eight.

“We definitely don't care who we're going against. We respect everybody,” Nembhard said. “But at the end of the day, we think we're just as good as anybody in the country.”

All in all, it’s not bad for a guy that has to deal with short jokes from his teammates.

“R2 does a great job controlling the pace of our game and the reads he makes is pro-level reads. And it's always good to have a guy like him on the team who's not only just a point guard, but he's a leader,” Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma said.

“We look up to him, even though he's shorter than all of us.”

GAME RECAP

No. 6 Creighton 85, No. 3 Baylor 76

What happened: The Bluejays got off to a hot start and led by as many as 11 in the first half. Creighton led 39-39 at halftime behind a 7-of-15 mark from 3-point range. The 3s kept falling in the second half when Creighton led by as many as 18. The Bears clawed back within nine in the final minutes.

Star of the game: Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard stole the show from L.J. Cryer of Baylor. Nembhard had 30 points, making 8 of his 13 shots, including 4-of-6 from 3. He made all 10 of his free throws, had two rebounds and two assists. Cryer led the Bears with 30 points on 22 shots.

Quotable: “Nine years ago, we lost to Baylor with a really special group, and tonight, we beat Baylor with a really special group,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said.

Up next: Creighton will face the 15th seeded Princeton Tigers for a spot in the Elite 8.