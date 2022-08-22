FORT COLLINS • The easiest way for Jack Howell to put aside any expectations and pressure placed on him as a freshman was to get on the field. And he did plenty of that last season.
The son of a former Colorado State star who worked his way from walk-on to starter to NFL draftee to Super Bowl Champion, Howell could've let the pressure get to him when he arrived in Fort Collins in the spring of 2021. But as soon as he got the chance to step on the field, all of that faded into the distance.
"I just try not to think about (that)," Howell told the Gazette last week. "I just like to play football and be with my friends. (Defensive coordinator Freddie) Banks says, 'You don't work football, you play football,' so I've really tried to adapt that mentality and not think of it as a job, but something I love to do. I don't like to feel a lot of pressure when I go out there. I just try to play the game."
Appearing in 10 games as a true freshman, Howell was one of the surprises on a Rams defense that desperately needed some. He racked up 64 total tackles, including four for loss and an interception along the way to earning Freshman All-American honors after the season.
But with a lot of new teammates on board this season following Jay Norvell's arrival from Nevada, how Howell carries himself off the field was just as impressive as what he's able to do on the field.
"I thought he was a lot older when I first got here, just with how he carries himself," cornerback Chigozie Anusiem, who transferred to CSU from Cal in the offseason, said. "He just seems really mature for being somebody who's coming off his freshman year. That's impressed me as much as (his) game."
Howell is certainly feeling a lot more comfortable in his second camp, but this offseason didn't come without its challenges. He had to learn his second defense in as many years when Norvell brought in Montana State defensive coordinator Freddie Banks to run the Rams defense.
"I didn't know much about coach Banks, but we didn't make a bowl game so I had a lot of downtime and I was watching a lot of FCS playoffs. And actually, just watching Montana State I was like, 'Dang that's a good team,'" Howell said. "When I heard that he was coming here I was super excited. It's nice to be able to have the DC as your position coach because he's right there for you."
That close working relationship with Banks has allowed Howell to quickly learn this new "fun" defense. He's being challenged with the multiple roles he's been asked to play so far in camp, but having versatile players in the secondary is exactly what coach Banks wants from Howell and the rest of the defensive backs.
"Banks is hard on me, but I love it," Howell said. "He's definitely one of the smartest coaches I've ever been around, so anything he says I try to soak it in and really understand what he's trying to explain to me."
"I like it a lot," Howell added of the new defense. "I get to roll down in the box a little bit more. It's fun, I get to play by the (linebackers) level sometimes and you get a lot more action there, but you also get to play a lot more man coverage, so I think I've grown a lot in that area."
Things are certainly different in Fort Collins from when Howell's father, John, was a part of the program in the late 1990s. But the vibe around the program has changed in the eight months since Norvell took over the program and there's a feeling the Rams will soon again be playing in big football games.
For Howell and this current team, that starts right away in the Sept. 3 season opener against Michigan at the Big House.
"It's going to be fun," Howell said. "That's what you dream about when you're a kid, playing in the biggest stadiums in the world in front of a bunch of fans. I like to welcome that pressure and I think that's the mentality of this team. Obviously Michigan's a great program (with) a rich history and they did great last year, but it's not about Michigan. It's about us, and we're ready to go in there and give them our best."