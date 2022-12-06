BOULDER — Tad Boyle knows you don’t need a good football program to also have a good basketball program. His Buffs are living proof.
Boyle's in his 13th year at CU with multiple trips to the NCAA Tournament and a Pac-12 tournament title. In that same time, the football team has offered only two winning seasons, including the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
“You can have very successful football and very successful basketball,” Boyle told The Denver Gazette. “You can have very successful basketball and not successful football, even though it makes it harder on the basketball team. You can have successful football and awful basketball.”
Having not-great football at Folsom Field hasn’t stopped Boyle from attracting quality players to Boulder, and the group of freshmen, headlined by 5-star wing Cody Williams and 4-star local product Assane Diop, prove that to be true.
“Cody Williams visited here in a non-football weekend and we got him,” Boyle said.
Boyle and his staff tried to get Williams on campus for a football game. It didn’t work out.
And it didn't matter. CU got Williams, anyway.
Now that Deion Sanders is in charge of the football program, Boyle shouldn’t have issues getting top recruits to spend a fall weekend in Boulder and take in a home football game with “Coach Prime” on the sidelines.
“The most important thing is that our stadium is full,” said Boyle, who never misses an opportunity to mention how big of a CU football fan he is.
Coach Prime's financial impact on CU's other sports could be the most important addition.
“When your football stadium is full, the revenue that generates bleeds into other sports,” Boyle said.
Selling more Buffs gear — hats, jerseys, sweatshirts, you name it — won’t hurt the financial side, either.
Sanders' arrival, and the spotlight it shines on CU athletics, can only be a good thing for Boyle.
“It’s not something that you have to have, but man it sure helps,” Boyle said.