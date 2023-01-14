Anytime a Denver hockey player does something that hasn’t been done in nearly 20 years, you know it’s a special night.
Now imagine a player doing it in the first year with the program.
Well, that’s what Tristan Broz did with his four-goal performance on Saturday night as the No. 4 Pioneers (19-5-0) rolled past Miami (7-13-2) by a final score of 7-0 for the second straight night.
“I’m surrounded by so many really talented hockey players and amazing people,” Broz, who finished the weekend with 6 points, said. “They make it really easy to play the game.”
The sophomore forward transferred to DU from Minnesota in the offseason and it’s paid off in a big way.
He struggled in his only season with the Golden Gophers, registering 11 points in 36 games, but the Denver coaching staff were fans of him during his time in the ECHL and felt they could get him back to being that player.
Broz’s second goal of the night was him at his best — and his coach knows it, too.
“He’s a really fast player,” David Carle said. “We saw it on the goal where he drove wide and you thought he might have to fight off a check to get to the net. But he blew past a guy and really showcased his speed.
“That’s the player that we watched in Fargo and the player that we’re starting to see more regularly. The challenge is to see that shift-to-shift and game-to-game. It’s a process. These kids are young and they’re not perfect every night. It’s good to see growth in his game.”
It was a great weekend overall for DU, who outscored Miami by a total of 14-0 and completed the season sweep over the RedHawks.
Nine different players combined to score the 14 goals and the goals came from all four lines.
“That’s obviously the way you want most weekends to go,” Broz said with a laugh. “I think the second I got here, it was easy to tell there were so many good hockey players in that room and more importantly, a lot of really amazing people. That’s what makes coming to the rink fun every day. It’s a special place.”
It was also another night where the guy who stole the show — Carter King on Friday and Broz on Saturday — is someone the entire locker room is happy for.
“Ever since we’ve both been here, we’ve just been working our asses off and he’s a guy that I’m really close with and couldn’t be happier for him,” said senior Casey Dornbach, who’s the other player to transfer in during the offseason and had two goals on the weekend. “It was awesome to see him get rewarded like that because that’s a pretty special night.”
Things are about to get a whole tougher for DU, though.
The Pioneers responded in the perfect way after the clunker against Alaska Fairbanks in the first game back from the holiday break with 21 goals in three games and with maybe their best all-around weekend of hockey this season.
But now comes the toughest road trip of the season — at St. Cloud State.
The two teams are at the top of the NCHC halfway through the season. But just one win next weekend for DU which currently has a 6-point lead, could have the team in the driver’s seat for the regular season crown.
“It’s a huge weekend,” Carle said. “We want to win the Penrose (Cup) and it’s a huge weekend in that regard and a really good measuring stick for us. We haven’t been on the road in a while, haven’t played a team of their caliber in a while. It’ll be a really good test for us and one we’re looking forward to.”