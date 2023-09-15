FRIDAY FACEOFF: Will the Colorado State Rams cover the spread (-24 per DraftKings) against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday in the Rocky Mountain Showdown?

Kyle Fredrickson, Avalanche beat writer

Answer: Yes

Don’t get it twisted. The Rams have zero chance to deliver the biggest upset of the early college football season with a victory at Folsom Field. The Buffs are undoubtedly the better team. But I refuse to believe the Rams will lose by three touchdowns and a field goal. I think CSU, feeling fresh off the bye week, turns this into a track meet.

Redshirt freshman Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi — a 6-foot-1, 205-pound pro style quarterback — will start for the Rams. He digs the deep ball. Fowler-Nicolosi averaged 10.5 yards per attempt coming off the bench in a Week 1 home loss to Washington State. CSU coach Jay Norvell took blame for that defeat, in part, because of his conservative play calling. But not against the Buffaloes.

Norvell said: “We’re going to turn ‘em loose and let ‘em play.”

CU beat TCU by 3 points. They rolled Nebraska by 22 points. The Rams will fall somewhere in between if they limit turnovers and wide receiver Tory Horton (2,207 career NCAA receiving yards) regularly gets the ball in open space. His big-play scoring ability will keep this one closer than most expect.

Vinny Benedetto, Nuggets beat writer

Answer: No

The Rams’ best chance to keep this close comes through the air. A freshman quarterback making his first start of the season against a secondary that includes Travis Hunter, Omarion Cooper, Shiloh Sanders and Trevor Woods is a bad combination no matter how good Tory Horton is (he’s really good). Colorado State should struggle to score enough to put the cover in play.

Offensively the Buffaloes will be looking to continue the momentum that seen them rise to unranked to No. 18 after emotional wins over Texas Christian and Nebraska. Starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders is now in the Hesiman conversation, and the best way to continue that talk is another big offensive performance against another rival. If the Buffaloes have a chance to blow this one open, they’re going to go for it, especially after CSU coach Jay Norvell took a shot at Deion Sanders for wearing his hat and sunglasses during interviews. That’s a weird hill to die on.

Coach Prime delivers another awesome pregame speech that gets his guys thinking this is … personal. The fans at Folsom set the tone, and the Buffaloes win 41-10.