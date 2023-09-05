Where good news shines

Legacy High graduate John Hoyland has carved out an impressive career as Wyoming's kicker.

Saturday, the junior from Broomfield played a major role in one of Wyoming's greatest wins.

Hoyland, who was honored as the Mountain West special teams player of the week, made both of his field goal attempts and was 3-for-3 on extra points in Wyoming's 35-33 double-overtime win over No. 24 Texas Tech.

Wyoming earned its first win over a top-25 opponent since 2016. The Red Raiders had been 14-point betting favorites.

One of Hoyland's field goals came from 56 yards, tied for the third-longest kick in Mountain West history, surpassing his previous best of 55.

Wyoming (1-0) hosts Portland State (0-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are going for $16.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)