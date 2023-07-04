The injury Collin Gillespie suffered last year was bad, but the situation could’ve been worse.

After displaying a knack for running a team last year at Summer League, the 24-year-old point guard continued to prepare for his rookie season at his alma mater, Villanova. That’s where things went wrong.

“I was just trying to get my conditioning ready to come back for training camp. It was a freak play. Somebody dove at me, and my leg got caught. I ended up breaking my tib(ia), fib(ula) and dislocating my ankle,” Gillespie said after the Nuggets’ Summer League practice Tuesday at Ball Arena. “It was a weird play. I felt bad for the kid who did it, because he was really upset. It happens. Everybody’s journey is different. It was a basketball play. It was just a weird play that happened, but I don’t think I want anybody diving at my legs anymore. But, I’ve been able to just kind of get into a rhythm and do everything kind of comfortably again.”

Gillespie remembers thinking it was a bad injury, and it was. He hoped to be fully recovered in six to nine months, but that didn’t happen. All he could do was watch and rehab while the Nuggets finished the regular season atop the Western Conference standings and went 16-4 in the playoffs on the way to the championship.

“Everybody’s body heals differently,” he said. “I was blessed and grateful to have a really good training staff, a bunch of great teammates and coaches that kind of just stuck with me. I was just rehabbing every day, trying to get a little bit better each day.”

Despite being a two-time Big East Player of the Year and winning the 2022 Bob Cousy Award, given to the country’s best collegiate point guard, Gillespie went undrafted last year. The Nuggets quickly signed him to a two-way contract at the draft’s conclusion. That meant the Nuggets could’ve waived him at any point while he rehabbed last season, but they didn’t.

“When I got injured, I was like ‘Man, this is not good,’ but, it just tells you about the organization, shows you what kind of people they are,” Gillespie said. “It’s a special organization. I was extremely grateful that they stuck with me. Just really blessed that we had a great coaching staff, front office and a lot of great teammates around me.”

Nearly a year removed from the injury, Gillespie’s ready to return to competition when the Nuggets start Summer League on Friday in Las Vegas.

“Very proud. He’s put in so much work coming back from that injury,” Nuggets assistant and Summer League coach John Beckett said.

“I’m super-excited for him, happy for him.”

Gillespie averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals in four games last summer. He’s a better shooter than his 28% from 3-point range suggested, and he showed that Tuesday. Going up against Jalen Pickett, a second-round pick from this year’s draft, in a scrimmage to end practice, Gillespie picked Pickett’s pocket and hit a pull-up 3 in transition.

Got to watch a little bit of scrimmage at the Nuggets Summer League practice today. Collin Gillespie picks Pickett and hits the transition three. pic.twitter.com/Lo4qfvigev — Katy Winge (@katywinge) July 4, 2023

Beckett likes what he’s seen from both of his point guards this week. With two trusty guys running the show, the Summer League coach said he wants to see the team push the pace when the opportunity is presented.

“We’ve got two really good point guards in Collin and Jalen. Both of those guys have high IQs, so I just want to take advantage of it,” Beckett said.

“They’re both pit bulls. Both of them are super-competitive. They’re not going to back down. I’m happy they’re on our side.”

The Nuggets extended Gillespie a two-way qualifying offer before free agency started, making him a restricted free agent. At the least, he projects to return to the Nuggets on a two-way contract, but he’s heading back Las Vegas hoping to early a standard roster spot a year after a serious injury.

“Thankfully, I’m here now,” Gillespie said. “I’m healthy. I’m ready to go.”

It could’ve been worse.

Kamagate practices Tuesday

The Nuggets also got their first look at 2022 second-round draft pick Ismael Kamagate on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-11 center packed with potential was at practice on Monday but did not participate. That changed on Tuesday, and Beckett liked what he saw from the 22-year-old Frenchman.

“The sky is the limit for him. He’s very big, very physical. He’s athletic,” Beckett said. “He’s always trying to learn. If he doesn’t understand, he asks questions. I think, man, he has a lot of potential. I think he’s a guy that could have a spot in this league.”

After playing with Paris Basketball last season, Kamagate signed a deal with an Italian club for the upcoming season. That makes it unlikely he will play for the Nuggets next season, but he’s continuing to make progress.

“For a guy that hasn’t been able to practice with us, you can tell that he’s been doing his work off the court. (His) conditioning was really good. (Grand Rapids Gold assistant) Travess Armenta’s been working with him, and you can tell they’ve done a really good job,” Beckett said. “He’s up to date with all of our terminology, our schemes. He’s a good kid. He’s always asking questions. He’s always trying to learn, so I was very impressed by what I saw from him out there today.”