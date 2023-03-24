Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson expected to miss up to 10 weeks rehabbing a fractured ankle.

He rejoined the lineup Friday after just six weeks to face the Arizona Coyotes. Finally, a bit of good luck for the constantly injured Avs.

“I responded real well and (came) back early. That always feels good,” Johnson said Friday after morning skate at Ball Arena. “I wasn’t sure, initially, if I would be back before the playoffs started. Happy in that sense, for sure, and feel really good. Overall, really pleased. The team played great while I was out, so I’m hoping (for) a seamless transition back into the lineup.”

Johnson — skating on the third defensive pairing with Jack Johnson — logged 14:35 of ice time against Arizona with three hits and two blocks. Johnson was injured in February while blocking a puck against the Florida Panthers. On Friday night, Colorado was also aided by the return of injured defenseman Cale Makar (lower body) after he missed the team’s previous two games. Makar helped pace the Avalanche with a three-point night (two assists, one goal).

"It felt good," Makar said postgame. "Obviously, we can't catch a break this year in terms of injuries and stuff. Just tweaked a little something. At this point of the year, you've got to be pretty precautious. It's tough. You want to play. But you don't want to push through it when, hopefully, we have more important games coming up."

Coach Jared Bednar called Johnson and Makar’s presence a “huge boost” in helping Colorado bounce back from Wednesday’s home loss to the Penguins. Johnson, specifically, brings a needed veteran presence in the dressing room amid the ongoing absence of captain Gabe Landeskog (still no timeline for return).

“Some good luck there. Some hard work from EJ,” Bednar said of Johnson’s expedited return to play. “When a fracture is ready, you’re good to go. We had the early indication with EJ with minimal swelling and the way he was getting around, even four or five days after he hurt it, he was looking good and feeling pretty good.”

Johnson, 35, is in the last phase of a legendary NHL career. He’s currently the longest tenured professional athlete in Colorado through 13 seasons with the Avalanche. His dedication to rehabilitating his ankle in time for the playoffs was a major win for the team.

“I was doing everything I could off the ice to make sure I got back in the early phases of the injury (recovery),” Johnson said. “I wasn’t sure how long it was going to be. But I got on the ice after three (weeks) and it felt really, really good. I just got better from there. I feel great and I’m ready to go. ... Unfortunately, I’ve done this a few times, so I’m familiar getting back into the lineup after injuries.

“It takes a few shifts or maybe a game or two. It’s mostly getting your timing and wind back. After that, it’s hopefully back to normal.”

Avalanche 3, Coyotes 1

What happened: Colorado won back-to-back games with a strong defensive performance against a bottom-feeding division opponent.

What went right: The Avalanche recorded their 10th consecutive game with a power-play goal when Nathan MacKinnon ripped a shot from the circle, giving Colorado an early first period lead. Valeri Nichushkin and Andrew Cogliano had quality shorthanded scoring opportunities in the second period. Cale Makar pulled the Avalanche ahead in the third period with a successful shot through heavy traffic at the net front. J.T. Compher netted a rebound at the crease to put it out of reach. MacKinnon and Makar each recorded three points, two assists and one goal each.

What went wrong: Arizona notched a goal in the first period with Colorado out of place in transition. It opened an odd-man rush with Nick Schmaltz feeding Clayton Keller for the game-tying goal late in the first period.

Between the pipes: Alexandar Georgiev made 17-of-18 saves. Arizona’s Karel Vejmelka stopped 27 of Colorado’s 30 shots on goal.

What’s next: The Avalanche (42-23-6) travel to face the Arizona Coyotes (27-34-12), 1 p.m. Sunday (NHL Network/Altitude) at Mullett Arena.