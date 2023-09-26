Every week during the offseason, Denver Gazette beat writer Kyle Fredrickson will take you around the NHL and inside the Avalanche:

WHAT THEY SAID

“I think you always have to be evolving. It’s just kind of what players demand. From the time I started, which was a long time ago, to now, there’s just more communication. I just try to keep reminding myself that I’m not just laying out the systems. I always want to try and explain why I’m doing things. … You’ve got a better chance of them buying in to what you're teaching if they know why.”

— Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on coaching a modern generation of NHL players.

WHAT I’M THINKING

• Bednar’s perspective on connecting to young players is refreshing. No surprise it led to almost instant NHL head coaching success. Watching Bednar during team practices at Family Sports illuminates his mentality, with a clearly hands-on approach to individual and group instruction. Bednar is regularly engaged in one-on-one chats with the team’s leadership core. He gets it.

• The old-school tough guy approach? Doesn’t work in today’s NHL. Just look at what happened in Calgary and Columbus. The Flames ousted head coach Daryl Suter in May after multiple players asked to be traded. Mike Babcock resigned from the Blue Jackets amid investigation into his habit of asking players to show him private cellphone pictures. Both failed adapting to a modern game.

A very thoughtful Jared Bednar response to @pgraham34’s question yesterday about coaching a modern generation of #Avs players.“I think you always have to be evolving.” pic.twitter.com/pV9zD5ypVc — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) September 22, 2023

WHAT I’M READING

• AHL assistant coach Jessica Campbell (Coachella Firebirds) was behind the bench Monday for the Kraken’s split-squad preseason game versus Calgary. Campbell is among just four women in NHL history to have accomplished the feat, per Sportsnet.

• The Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings played back-to-back sellout preseason games in Australia last week as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series. It appears their first trip to the Southern Hemisphere was a big success, according to NHL.com.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

• The Avs split their first two preseason matchups; a 4-3 loss to Minnesota and a 3-2 win over Vegas. Just four more exhibition games left before the real thing. The Avalanche are moving forward with tough choices to determine out the 23-man roster for opening night. The only sure thing? Plenty of new faces.

• Colorado made the first round of cuts Tuesday evening: D.J. Busdeker, Gianni Fairbrother, Kyle Mayhew, Cedric Pare, Ryan Sandelin and Dalton Smith. No real surprises.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

• Good news on Cale Makar’s push toward full health to begin the season: The generational defenseman is now skating, Bednar said. Makar’s next step is joining the group in practice with a red non-contact sweater. The expectation is that he will be ready on Oct. 11 in Los Angeles.

• The Avs have signed goaltending coach Jussi Parkkila to a multiyear extension, per TNT analyst Kevin Weekes. Parkkila has a long track record of success developing Avalanche goalies from Philipp Grubauer to Darcy Kuemper and now Alexandar Georgiev. It makes sense to keep him in Colorado.

The @Avalanche are signing Goalie Coach Jussi Parkkila to a multiyear Contract Extension. He’s the first European born Goalie Coach to win the @StanleyCup . #HockeyTwitter — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) September 22, 2023

NHL INSIDER

A handful of Colorado Avalanche forwards are vying for the last open roster spots out of training camp. Here’s a breakdown of five hopefuls expected to fill two or three slots to begin the NHL season:

Joel Kiviranta. Remember the 2020 NHL playoffs? Kiviranta scored a hat trick for Dallas in Game 7 of the second round to eliminate the Avalanche. The 27-year-old Finland native joined the Avs on a professional tryout with 163 games of NHL experience. He also scored the team’s first preseason goal against Minnesota. A strong debut from one of three former Stars players on this list.

Ben Meyers. Meyers had a breakout NHL season with 39 games played in 2022-23, mostly centering the team’s fourth line. He struggled to finish scoring opportunities with zero assists and four goals. But familiarity with Colorado’s system, and confidence built up from last year, could propel Meyers to bigger things this season.

Oskar Olausson. Another year of AHL development is likely for 2021's first-round pick. But a strong preseason might push Olausson into the conversation for a roster spot. He scored a goal in Monday’s exhibition win over Vegas and coach Bednar said: “He’s bigger, stronger, faster. He’s a smart hockey player. ... His explosiveness and his skating this year is much improved.”

Fredrik Olofsson. Olofsson made his NHL debut last season with 28 games played for Dallas (totaling one goal and three assists). He also appeared in two playoff contests to fill the void from captain Jamie Benn’s suspension. Olofsson is comfortable playing center and could anchor the fourth line with a strong finish in preseason games.

Riley Tufte. The first thing you’ll notice? His size. Tufte is 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, and he looks even bigger in skates. He’s a 2016 Stars first-round NHL draft pick, looking for a fresh start after just 13 total games in Dallas. Tufte is a big winger who gets a chance to play up the middle in Colorado. The Avs would add a needed dimension of physicality with Tufte in the lineup.

THE LIST

The Colorado Avalanche’s remaining preseason games.