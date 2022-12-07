DENVER • The Avalanche dropped a 4-0 home game Wednesday night against the visiting Boston Bruins at Ball Arena.
Here are three takeaways from the loss:
Burke’s NHL debut
Another game, another highly regarded Avalanche prospect making his NHL debut.
Colorado’s rash of injuries, and subsequent AHL call-ups, opened the door Wednesday for Cal Burke to play his first professional game with the Avalanche. Burke starred four seasons at Notre Dame (2016-20) before signing as an undrafted free agent with Colorado. He appeared in 111 career AHL games with 46 points (20 goals) before his call cup.
“I was super-happy. I couldn’t stop smiling,” Burke said pregame when asked to describe his emotions. “I was just excited. I called my wife and my parents. … The combination of my speed and work ethic, the two kind of go (together). I try to attack pucks quickly and skate up and down the ice fast.”
Burke centered the fourth line against Boston with 10:44 of ice time. He recorded two blocks and one shot on goal.
Rantanen No. 1 center
Nathan MacKinnon’s estimated four-week absence with an upper-body injury means a new player must step up centering the top unit. Enter: Mikko Rantanen.
The winger transitioned into the middle Wednesday against Boston on the first line with wingers Alex Newhook and Charles Hudon. Rantanen left the game briefly in the first and went down the tunnel. He returned to play later in the period. But Rantanen couldn't carry the Avalanche alone. In fact, he was mostly a non-factor over 20:18 in ice time with only two shots on goal.
Sea of yellow
A foreign chant broke out multiple times Wednesday night from fans wearing the visiting colors: “LET’S GO BRUINS!” A sea of yellow invaded Ball Arena with the national brand of Bruins hockey alive and well in Colorado. The home goal horn even wailed for a moment after Boston took a 3-0 lead. Whoops.
It’s not uncommon for an opposing fan base to show up big considering the transplant demographics of Denver and the surrounding areas. It’s also a bit disheartening that the defending Stanley Cup champions didn’t draw a bigger home crowd. It’s possibly a side effect of the team’s injury concerns with about half the current roster coming up from the AHL.
GAMER BOX
Bruins 4, Avalanche 0
What happened: The Avalanche suffered their third shutout loss of the year in their first game without injured Nathan MacKinnon.
What went right: The Avs held Boston scoreless in the first period. Dryden Hunt won a fight in the second period against Bruins forward Tomas Nosek. No Colorado players were injured during the game.
What went wrong: The Bruins dominated the shots-on-goal margin (37 to 23). Boston scored twice in the second period and twice in the third period. The Avs failed to capitalize on any of their four power play chances.
Between the pipes: Colorado goalie Alexandar Georgiev stopped 33-of-37 Boston shots on goal. Bruins netminder Linus Ullmark made all 23 saves.
What’s next: The Avalanche (13-10-1) on Friday host the New York Rangers at Ball Arena.