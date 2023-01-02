DENVER — The Avalanche lost to the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-2, Monday night at Ball Arena. Here are three takeaways from the defeat.
Rodrigues hurt
The Avalanche received more disheartening injury news before puck drop against Vegas. Top-six forward Evan Rodrigues — a full participant Monday at morning skate — was ruled out prior to the game with an upper-body injury. It occurred late in the loss Saturday against Toronto. Rodrigues is considered day-to-day for a possible return, coach Jared Bednar said. Missing Rodrigues is a severe blow to Colorado’s lineup.
Rodrigues has tallied 16 points (nine goals) over 26 games. He’s emerged as one of the team’s top playmakers with several beautiful assists among his seven overall helpers. This marks the second time Rodrigues has missed games with injury problems this season. He was replaced by Denis Malgin on the team’s second line Monday with Alex Newhook and J.T. Compher.
Nate the Great
How do the Avalanche fix their lingering problems with slow starts? Give Nathan Mackinnon the puck and get out of the way. He wasted no time Monday scoring the team’s first goal only 25 seconds into the game. The Ball Arena crowd erupted. Vintage MacKinnon.
Nathan MacKinnon pings home a gorgeous wrister to open the scoring for the Avalanche!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/pZEmCt9Uja— Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) January 3, 2023
He corralled a feed from Mikko Rantanen near the blue line, charged down the nearside boards, and whipped a wrist shot into the net. It improved MacKinnon’s goal-scoring total to nine on the season. MacKinnon is already making a significant impact just two games back from a monthlong injury absence. He immediately takes pressure off Mikko Rantanen to carry the load for Colorado. MacKinnon said: "There's no quit in our room, which is a good thing. Moving forward, we just need to get healthy. … Guys are battling but it's tough."
Power(less) Play
The Avalanche, trailing 3-2 with under six minutes left in regulation, had one last power play for a chance to tie. It came up empty. An overall lack of power-play production — 0-for-5 on the night — ultimately doomed Colorado’s comeback efforts against Vegas.
“At times, I really liked (the power play) tonight," Bednar said. "They created a few good looks. They won a few faceoffs that sent us the length of the ice a few times, which didn't help. Then we had a few troubles setting up a few times, getting into the zone. The breakout wasn't as clean as we would have liked, which ate too much time off the clock. … We've got to put one in the back of the net."
GAMER BOX
Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2
What happened: The Avalanche lost their fourth consecutive game since returning from the NHL’s holiday break.
What went right: Forward Nathan MacKinnon scored a goal 25 seconds into regulation. Defenseman Andreas Englund fought Vegas forward Keegan Kolesar and landed several good punches. Forward Mikko Rantanen was credited with a goal after an officials' review went in his favor. It was a two-point night for MacKinnon (goal/assist) and Rantanen (goal/assist).
What went wrong: The Avalanche went 0-for-5 on their power play chances. Colorado blew an early lead and allowed three unanswered goals. The team lacked defensive consistency for most of the game, especially in the second period, gave up too many turnovers and struggled to finish quality chances.
Between the pipes: Avalanche starting goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 25-of-28 saves. Vegas netminder Logan Thompson stopped 27 of Colorado’s 29 shots on goal.
Injury updates: Evan Rodrigues (upper body) did not play versus the Golden Knights. Forward Darren Helm (lower body) appeared in his first game of the season. Forward Martin Kaut (upper body) also returned from injury. Defenseman Josh Manson (lower body) plans to begin skating on Monday. Captain Gabe Landeskog is still “nowhere close” to returning after knee surgery, coach Jared Bednar said.
What’s next: The Avalanche (19-14-3) travel to face the Vancouver Canucks, 7 p.m. Thursday (Altitude TV) at Rogers Arena.