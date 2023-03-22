The Colorado Avalanche fell against the Pittsburgh Penguins, 5-2, at home Wednesday night. Here are three takeaways from the defeat.

Streak over

The Avalanche's six game winning streak is finished.

It’s a tough pill to swallow when you consider the division standings. Colorado had an opportunity to tie Minnesota and Dallas atop the Central. Instead, the Avs are two points behind the Stars and Wild (88 to 90). It’s no reason to panic, though. Colorado is still in prime position to make a run at the division title with 12 games left in the regular season.

Helm returns

Finally, some positive news regarding the Avalanche injured list. Forward Darren Helm (lower body) returned in Wednesday’s home tilt versus Pittsburgh. He missed the last 29 games after he reaggravated an injury that held him out several months at the beginning of the season. Helm centered the fourth line against the Penguins with one shot on goal over 6:42 of ice time.

“Just sticking with it and staying positive," Helm said in the postgame locker room, regarding his latest injury rehab. "Believing that I had a chance to come back and play. It was tough. … I saw results slowly creeping up."

Bednar contract reaction

Coach Jared Bednar spoke with reporters Wednesday for the first time since he signed a multiyear contract extension with the Avalanche. He addressed the new deal that will keep him in Colorado through 2026-27 and reflected on his time leading the franchise since 2016.

“I’m glad to get it done,” Bednar said. “I’m excited to be back and staying for a little bit. Whenever you can be part of a team — a group of players, management and staff — that kind of grows together, learns together and competes together to accomplish a common goal, … there is no better feeling. I love my job here and the players that I work with. I think we have a good thing going and we’re excited to continue it.”

He later said, “There were times over my tenure that got a little hairy. Management could have made another decision. Obviously, they didn’t. I’m certainly grateful for that.”

Penguins 5, Avalanche 2

What happened: Colorado ended its winning streak against a desperate Eastern Conference team fighting to get back in the playoff picture.

What went right: A Devon Toews power play goal with 9:32 left in regulation cut the Avalanche deficit to one goal (3-2). J.T. Compher scored in the second period on a behind-the-net feed from Valeri Nichushkin. Compher, with an assist on the Toews goal, registered a two-point night. Nathan MacKinnon logged an assist to extend his points streak to 10 games.

What went wrong: Pittsburgh scored three goals in the second period and twice on power play chances. None were prettier than one specific score by Sidney Crosby, who deked out defenseman Sam Girard on a rush toward the net and finished with a slick backhand goal. The Avs were outshot 22-9 in the second period. Penguins forward Jeff Carter scored his second goal of the night in the third to seal the Pittsburgh victory. The Penguins added an empty net goal later in the period.

Between the pipes: Alexandar Georgiev made 40-of-44 saves. Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry stopped 28 of Colorado’s 30 shots on goal.

What’s next: The Avalanche (41-23-6) host the Arizona Coyotes, 7 p.m. Friday (Altitude) at Ball Arena.