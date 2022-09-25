DENVER — The Avalanche won their preseason home opener Sunday night, 3-1, over the Vegas Golden Knights.
Here are three takeaways from the split-squad game at Ball Arena.
Georgiev’s debut
Alexandar Georgiev looks sharp in his No. 40 Colorado sweater with a silver and black mask. He received a nice ovation from a strong preseason crowd during player introductions. Everything was swell through his first nine saves. Georgiev displayed elite quickness and puck tracking. Then Knights’ center Paul Cotter received a feed from behind the net and clanked in a shot off the post. Georgiev finished the game with 12 saves before being pulled for Jonas Johansson midway through the second period. Overall, a solid exhibition debut from Georgiev.
Building chemistry
The Avs’ top line — J.T. Compher, Evan Rodrigues and Oskar Olausson — created strong odd-man rushes on several occasions in the first period with messy results. Errant passes. Whiffed shots. Colorado started the game 0-for-6 on the power play. Rodrigues also left the ice temporarily in the second after being crunched into the boards by Zachary Hayes. The Avs finally broke through early in the third when forward Alex Beaucage scored the PP equalizer with assists from Jacob MacDonald and Compher. Compher put Colorado ahead for good in the third period. Bowen Byram scored on an empty net to end the game.
Kaut struggles
Martin Kaut, the Avs’ No. 16 overall NHL Draft pick in 2018, needs a strong preseason to work his way into a roster spot. He’s off to a slow start. Kaut was booked twice for hooking in the second period. The first penalty was in no-man's-land almost 200 feet from the Vegas net. Kaut has shown all the tools to thrive playing with the team’s AHL affiliate (Colorado Eagles). But he needs to prove he can be a consistent force with the Avalanche to crack an extremely talented roster. Look for Kaut to have a bounce-back exhibition performance Tuesday against the Wild.
Gamer Box 1
What happened: The Avalanche lost their first of two split-squad exhibition games Sunday, 3-2 (OT), at the Wild.
On the attack: Colorado scored twice in the second period within a two-minute span with goals from Spencer Smallman and Shane Bowers. The Avs earned assists from Dalton Smith, Andreas Englund and Sampo Ranta.
In the net: Justus Annunen, the team’s top AHL goalie, made 33-of-36 saves. He allowed two even-strength goals and one during a Wild power-play chance.
Star of the night: Minnesota forward Ryan Hartman scored 48 seconds into overtime for the game winner. He also recorded one assist.
