DENVER • The Avalanche earned a 3-2 victory Tuesday night against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers at Ball Arena. Here are three takeaways from the win.
Trusting Francouz
The stock is rising for backup Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz. First, he made 30 saves Sunday in a dramatic road win at St. Louis. Then, two days later, he beat the Flyers at home. The decision by coach Jared Bednar to start Francouz in consecutive games is a clear sign of his trust level within the organization.
But that’s not a dig against starting netminder Alexandar Georgiev. Far from it. Employing Georgiev/Francouz as 1A/1B — at least until the playoffs begin — will ensure both players stay healthy. Georgiev has started 18 games this season. Francouz has started nine times. Expect a similar split for the goaltenders moving forward.
Artturi’s ascension
It took Artturi Lehkonen only two games to get back on the scoresheet after missing time in the concussion protocol. His goal against the Flyers — on a shorthanded breakaway, outskating defenseman Cam York to the Philadelphia net — gave Colorado its first lead in the second period. It marked the fourth SHG for Colorado this season, second most in the NHL behind Minnesota (six).
Holiday wishlist: More Lehky goals.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/a3QyptPv1L— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) December 14, 2022
The Avalanche’s top line is once again recognizable with Lehkonen joining Mikko Rantanen and Valeri Nichushkin. Lehkonen, especially soft-spoken with reporters, discussed his performance following the game. He said: “It always feels good score.”
Missing MacKinnon
Nathan MacKinnon’s absence is taking a major toll on the Avalanche’s power-play success. How bad is it? Colorado has now gone without a PP goal in 14 consecutive periods — a numbing 0-for-15 stretch. The Avs failed to convert on any of their three PP opportunities Tuesday night against Philadelphia.
It’s no coincidence that MacKinnon’s lower-body injury, keeping him out until at least January, coincides with the Avalanche’s recent power-play struggles. His blend of elite speed and playmaking is not easily replicated on zone entries. Bednar said: “He has the ability to get you setup 70% of the time and get you working in the offensive zone. You take that away, it doesn’t matter who you put in there, it’s not Nate.”
GAMER BOX
Avalanche 3, Flyers 2
What happened: The Avs began a five-game homestand with a resilient victory over a rebuilding Flyers team.
What went right: It was a two-point night for Artturi Lehkonen (goal/assist) and JT Compher (goal/assist). Colorado asserted itself with a strong second period after Devon Toews tied the game with a net-front finish, and Lehkonen pulled the team ahead with a shorthanded goal. Compher added a third-period goal. The Avalanche survived a frenetic final three minutes of regulation with Philadelphia pulling its goalie.
What went wrong: The Flyers opened the first period with a 1-0 lead when defenseman Cam York buried a rebound. Philadelphia lost the advantage. However, after pulling the goalie with four-plus minutes left in regulation, the Flyers cut their deficit to a single goal when James van Riemsdyk scored. Colorado failed to score on three power-play chances.
Between the pipes: Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz made 26 of 28 saves. Flyers netminder Felix Sandstrom stopped 22 of Colorado’s 25 shots on goal.
What’s next: The Avalanche (15-10-2) host the Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. Thursday (Altitude TV) at Ball Arena.