The Avalanche lost 5-0 Tuesday at the Winnipeg Jets. Here are three takeaways from the game:

Foudy NHL debut

Forward Jean-Luc Foudy, a 2020 third-round draft pick, made his pro debut in Winnipeg with an eventful first period. On his first shift, Foudy took a big hit against the boards. He was later called for tripping. The ensuing Winnipeg power play resulted in a Blake Wheeler goal for a 1-0 Jets lead.

Foudy played on the team’s third line and finished with 12:11 of ice time. He spoke with Altitude TV before the game: “Yesterday morning, I got a call from (GM Chris MacFarland) to tell me I was coming with the boys to Winnipeg. That was exciting. I called my parents and my brother right away and let them know,” Foudy said. His parents were in the crowd.

Galchenyuk enters lineup

Alex Galchenyuk, in his first Avalanche game, joined the third line with Foudy and center Alex Newhook. The veteran forward had a relatively quiet night over 13:42 of ice time. Galchenyuk recorded one block and had a minus-2 rating.

Galchenyuk, after scoring seven points in seven Colorado Eagles (AHL) games, provides a veteran lineup presence amid a rash of forward injuries. Colorado is still awaiting the return of lineup regulars Darren Helm, Gabe Landeskog, Valeri Nichushkin and Evan Rodrigues.

Power outage

The Avalanche entered Tuesday with the NHL’s most prolific power play (23-68, 33.8%) but it sputtered in Winnipeg. The Jets killed off all three of Colorado's chances. The Avs were unable to finish quality full-strength scoring chances, either, trailing by three goals entering the final period.

It marks just the second time the Avalanche have been shut out this season (1-0 at NJD, Oct. 28). Colorado is relying heavily on the production of its star-studded top line — Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen — and it failed to produce a point in Winnipeg. The Avs' depth must show up to avoid similar blowout losses.

GAMER BOX

Jets 5, Avalanche 0

What happened: The Avalanche had their poorest effort of the season in a blowout loss to begin a four-game road trip.

What went right: Colorado won a challenge for goalie interference that erased a second-period Winnipeg goal. No Avalanche players were injured during the game.

What went wrong: The Jets scored five unanswered goals from Josh Morrisey, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler (hat trick). Colorado’s power play went 0-for-3.

Between the pipes: Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev made 19-of-24 saves on the night. Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made all 40 stops in the shutout.

What’s next: The Avalanche (12-7-1) play Thursday at the Buffalo Sabres.