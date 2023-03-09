The Colorado Avalanche lost to the Los Angeles Kings, 5-2, at home Thursday night. Here are three takeaways from the defeat.

Slow start

The Avs had just steamrolled the visiting Sharks at Ball Arena, 6-0, entering their matchup against Los Angeles. But San Jose is sunk at the bottom of the Pacific Division. Los Angeles sits at the top. That difference was abundantly clear after the first period with Colorado trailing 2-0, despite a 10-to-6 advantage in shots on goal.

“We have another level yet against these good teams that we have to go to with the passion of our game and the intensity of our game," coach Jared Bednar said. "The competitiveness in those important areas, the net front, we weren't good enough. We played pretty smart and the scoring chances against weren't really high. I just didn't like a couple of the ones we gave up. It just seemed too easy."

E-Rod expectations

The Avalanche in recent weeks have rotated through several players at left wing on the second line, searching for the best fit alongside J.T. Compher and Mikko Rantanen. On Thursday, after morning skate at Ball Arena, Bednar set the expectation for who will fill that role: Evan Rodrigues.

Rodrigues stepped up against the Kings with a perfectly timed tip-in at the net front on a Sam Girard shot attempt from distance. Rodrigues has three points (two goals) over his last four games.

“My feeling is that E-Rod needs to play on that (second) line. He’s the guy,” Bednar said during pregame. “He had a really good start to the season, and he’s had a little dip in his game. We’re hoping he can get his game back here. He’s been working hard and paying attention to some things on video and whatnot. I felt like he’s dug in a little bit on his competitiveness here recently.”

PK shines

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

One of the biggest Avalanche positives in a tough loss: A dominant penalty kill. Colorado’s PK went 4-for-4 to extend their current streak to 15 straight successful kills.

"We take a lot of pride in (the PK) and it's a big part of having success down the stretch here," forward Andrew Cogliano said. "We've got to continue doing it."

Kings 5, Avalanche 2

What happened: The Avs lost for a fourth time over their last five games, all the playoff-bound opponents.

What went right: Evan Rodrigues scored his 13th goal of the season. After a lethargic performance on the team’s first two power play chances, Nathan MacKinnon broke through on the team’s third chance with a snipe. It brought Colorado back to within a one-goal deficit briefly in the third period.

What went wrong: Los Angeles led 2-0 after the first period. Adrian Kempe scored on an odd man rush and Gabriel Vilardi capitalized with a goal after Colorado failed to clear its own zone. Kempe added another goal less than one minute into the third period. When the Avs cut into their deficit, the Kings immediately responded with a Phillip Danault goal. He later scored on an empty net to seal it.

Between the pipes: Alexandar Georgiev made 26-of-30 saves. Los Angeles’ Joonas Korpisalo stopped 28 of Colorado’s 30 shots on goal.

What’s next: The Avalanche (35-22-6) host the Arizona Coyotes, 4 p.m. Saturday (Altitude) at Ball Arena.