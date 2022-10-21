DENVER — The Avalanche lost Friday night against the Kraken, 3-2, at Ball Arena.
Colorado tied the game after falling behind by two goals. But Seattle forward Karson Kuhlman potted the game-winner early in the third period.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
PK in flux
The home crowd breathed a collective sigh of relief in the first period when Colorado killed off the Kraken’s opening power-play chance. The positive vibes didn’t last.
Seattle took a 1-0 lead early in the second when defenseman Erik Johnson was caught out of position shorthanded and Jaden Schwartz scored. It was a familiar scenario for an Avalanche team that has now allowed eight PP goals over 19 opponent chances this season. Coach Jared Bednar said pregame Friday: “A number of things have been going wrong."
Colorado turned it around, briefly, in the third period when Bowen Byram scored a shorthanded goal to tie the game, 2-2.
Defensive shift
The Avalanche are missing an elite defenseman in their lineup with Devon Toews rehabbing a “short-term injury” that might extend through Saturday night in Las Vegas, Bednar said. Colorado went with Byram alongside Cale Makar on the team's top pairing Friday.
“Part of me says, you could put anybody there, and their game is going to be a little bit better. I think that’s what good players do,” Bednar said after morning skate. “The beauty with Cale is that you’re going to spend more time in the offensive zone. We want another good offensive guy there.”
However, Byram was especially self-critical following the loss.
"We're just not playing good enough to win right now," Byram said. "There's a lot more that goes into the game than scoring. I feel like I didn't have my best game."
E-Rod scores
The Avalanche are seeking improved middle-six production. Evan Rodrigues finally delivered. The forward signed to a one-year deal from Pittsburgh this offseason scored his first goal of the season. Nothing fancy. Just a smart play at the net front, finishing a perfect Valeri Nichushkin feed, and beating former Avs goalie Philipp Grubauer in the second period.
"I would have liked to have gotten (the goal) out of the way sooner, but hopefully they can start to pile on now," Rodrigues said.
Rodrigues joined Alex Newhook and Andrew Cogliano on the team’s third line. It’s possible the Bednar has identified the right chemistry to make that unit click.
“It’s the competitiveness and ability to win loose puck battles,” Bednar said pregame Friday. “If they’re not winning races, to be able to win battles to sustain o-zone time and eventually create scoring chances with their skill. … You’re going to have to make good puck decisions.”
GAMER BOX
What happened: The Avalanche lost at home Friday, 3-2, to the Seattle Kraken.
1ST PERIOD
No goals
2ND PERIOD
1:38 (SEA) — Jaden Schwartz (Jordan Eberle, Jared McCann)
2:00 (SEA) — McCann (Carson Soucy)
5:55 (COL) — Evan Rodrigues (Valeri Nichushkin, Bowen Byram)
3RD PERIOD
6:58 (COL) — Bowen Byram (Nichushkin, Logan O'Connor)
12:06 (SEA) — Karson Kuhlman (Schwartz, Jamie Oleksiak)
Shots
SEA — 32
COL — 20
Goalies
Pavel Francouz (COL) — 35-38 (.921 SV%)
Philipp Grubauer (SEA) — 17-19 (.895 SV%)
Martin Jones (SEA) — 1-1 (1.00 SV%)
What’s next: The Avalanche (2-2-1) play the second of back-to-back games Saturday at the Vegas Golden Knights.