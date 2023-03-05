The Colorado Avalanche lost in overtime to the Seattle Kraken, 3-2, at home Sunday night. Here are three takeaways from the defeat.

Late heartbreak

It looked as though the Avs would escape with a victory after a gritty penalty kill (5-on-3) to open the third period. Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, starting the second night of back-to-back games, was phenomenal making eight saves over the frantic PK. It should have been a turning point to inspire an Avalanche victory. Instead, it's a footnote in a tough OT loss.

Kraken forward Brandon Tanev tied the game with 2:30 left in regulation after a defensive zone turnover behind the Colorado net. Then Seattle scored, again, 1:24 into the extra period, after a sluggish Colorado shift change opened a clean-breakaway chance for Kraken centerman Yanni Gourde.

"It was tough sledding tonight," coach Jared Bednar said. "Energy-wise and mentally, it looked like we were fried. I didn't think our top guys had a very good night at all."

MacKinnon magic

Few players in the NHL can turn nothing into something quite like Nathan MacKinnon. Case in point: the Avalanche’s first goal of the night against Seattle. Both teams struggled with puck control early in the game until MacKinnon took over in a flash. He grabbed a loose puck in Seattle’s zone, faked right, scooted left, and snapped a shot past Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer (formerly with the Avalanche).

MacKinnon has remained blazing hot since the All-Star break with 12 goals over his last 13 games. It brings his total to 25 goals scored on the season. The surge has led MacKinnon to take over the team lead in points (74). Colorado is getting the best version of its star centerman at just the right time with the playoffs fast approaching.

Nathan MacKinnon makes a quick cut and finds twine for his 25th goal of the year, Avalanche lead 1-0!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/ashIA1UfsC — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) March 6, 2023

Pride night

The Avalanche joined a league-wide initiative Sunday to grow the game and promote inclusivity with Pride Night to support the local LGBTQ+ community. The game featured multiple pride-themed segments, including a National Anthem performance by the Denver Women’s Chorus; a trans- and nonbinary-inclusive chorus made up LGBTQ+ singers and allies. The building's exterior was lit up in rainbow colors and there was an in-game proposal on the video screen (she said yes).

Kraken 3, Avalanche 2 (OT)

What happened: The Avs lost their third consecutive game after a bevy of miscues led to Seattle goals.

What went right: The Avalanche scored on their second shot on goal with a Nathan MacKinnon slapper into the net. Colorado responded quickly in the second period when Seattle tied the game. A gorgeous down-ice pass from Cale Makar led to a Denis Malgin breakaway goal. The penalty kill went 5 for 5.

What went wrong: Kraken forward Alex Wennberg tied the game after a barrage of quality chances in the second period. Then Seattle tied the game again late in the third period with a Brandon Tanev goal and won it in overtime off the shot from Yanni Gourde. Mikko Rantanen was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the second consecutive game.

Between the pipes: Alexandar Georgiev made 32 of 35 saves. Seattle’s Philipp Grubauer stopped 21 of Colorado’s 23 shots on goal.

What’s next: The Avalanche (34-21-6) host the San Jose Sharks, 7 p.m. Tuesday (Altitude) at Ball Arena.