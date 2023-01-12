The Colorado Avalanche lost to the Chicago Blackhawks, 3-2, on the road Thursday night. Here are three takeaways from the defeat.
Sound the alarm
Something is wrong with the Avalanche. Losing seven times over eight games is bad enough, but no defeat stung more than this Chicago debacle. The Blackhawks entered the night with only 10 wins on the season, possibly tanking for the No. 1 overall NHL draft pick and Connor Bedard, and they were clearly the better team. What’s happening?
The Avalanche are lacking the necessary decision making, finishing and overall effort to win during this recent skid. Plenty of standing around watching the puck and waiting for things to happen. Colorado is now sitting outside the Central Division playoff picture midway through the season. It might be wrong to assume they will eventually climb their way back in.
Francouz returns
Backup goalie Pavel Francouz, in his first game back from injury, allowed a goal three minutes into play against Chicago (among of the worst offensive teams in the NHL). Francouz eventually settled in to make big saves over three successful penalty kills. The bigger issue: Why did teammates make his job so difficult?
The Blackhawks’ first two goals were the product of defensive breakdowns in transition, clear communication breakdowns on shift changes, offering up easy scoring chances. Francouz didn’t stand a chance. The Avs can’t expect sustained excellence on the back end with Cale Makar and Devon Toews playing so many minutes. Defensive lapses are the expected result.
Newhook’s toughness
A scary moment in the third period happened when forward Alex Newhook took a puck to the face, deflected off a Blackhawks’ stick, leaving him bloody and hobbled on the ice. Athletic trainers rushed out with towels before escorting him to the dressing room. It’s the second time this season Newhook has left a game after being struck in the face with a puck.
However, on Thursday night, he returned in the third period to make (almost) the biggest play of the game. Newhook scored on a rebound in front of the net to tie it up, 3-3. But a successful Blackhawks’ challenge for goalie interference wiped it off the board. Newhook’s toughness should still be recognized in the loss.
GAMER BOX
Blackhawks 3, Avalanche 2
What happened: Colorado lost an embarrassing game to the NHL’s worst team.
What went right: Forward Evan Rodrigues scored a goal to extend his current points streak to seven games. Defenseman Cale Makar added a goal, his 11th of the season. Colorado fought back twice to tie the game.
What went wrong: The Avalanche never led. They went 0-for-5 on power play chances, including a four-minute stretch during the first period. Colorado didn’t attempt a shot over the opening 10 minutes of the second period. Forward Mikko Rantanen continues to show visible frustration with game officiating.
Between the pipes: Starting goalie Pavel Francouz made 27-of-30 saves. Chicago’s Petr Mrazek stopped 31 of Colorado’s 33 shots on goal.
What’s next: The Avalanche (20-17-3) return home Saturday to host the Ottawa Senators, 5 p.m. Saturday (Altitude TV) at Ball Arena.