The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Montreal Canadiens, 8-4, on the road Monday night. Here are three takeaways from the win.

Good news: Lehkonen cheered

Top-line winger Artturi Lehkonen, acquired via trade from Montreal at the deadline a year ago, was honored with a tribute video at Bell Centre during an early break in play. He scored a goal almost immediately after the next whistle; deflecting a Mikko Rantanen shot at the net front. An opposing crowd at Bell Centre gave Lehkonen a standing ovation. A cool moment.

The Avalanche fleeced Montreal in the deal for Lehkonen, sending defenseman Justin Barron and a 2024 second-round draft pick to the Canadiens. Lehkonen has since cemented himself alongside Nathan MacKinnon in the lineup and scored the Stanley Cup clinching goal in Game 6 against Tampa Bay. On Monday night, Lehkonen scored twice to reach 100 career NHL goals scored.

Bad news: Lehkonen injured

Lehkonen’s return to Montreal was ultimately marred by not finishing the game. He suffered an upper-body injury in the second period and did not return. It was not immediately clear how it happened with Lehkonen not enduring any noticeable contact on the TV broadcast. Coach Jared Bednar later told reporters in Montreal that Lehkonen suffered a broken finger; adding that he will fly back to Denver and undergo surgery. The timeline for Lehkonen's return is unknown until surgery is completed.

It's more bad news for an Avalanche team that can't afford any more significant injuries, especially among forwards. Darren Helm (upper body) made the trip to Montreal and skated in a contact sweater at morning skate, per reports. But he did not suit up for the game. There is still no firm timetable for when or if captain Gabe Landeskog (knee surgery) will be back in time for the postseason.

Puck dominance

Colorado controlled the pace of play and dominated the puck. Just look at the numbers. Starting goaltender Alexandar Georgiev faced only 19 shots on goal while the Avalanche offense kept pressure on with 33 SOG. It’s become a trend. On Saturday, in a 3-2 overtime win versus Arizona, the Avs held the Coyotes to zero SOG in the third period and OT.

“Loved our start," Bednar said Monday on Altitude TV during his postgame comments. “The pace that we played with in the first period and the execution was phenomenal. … Overall, really happy with the game, even thought it came at a cost tonight with losing Lehkonen."

Avalanche 8, Canadiens 4

What happened: Colorado steamrolled an inferior Eastern Conference opponent to begin a four-game road swing.

What went right: The Avalanche led 4-1 after the first period with goals from Bowen Byram, Artturi Lehkonen (twice) and Matt Nieto. Lehkonen scored both of his goals on deflections. Byram and Nieto each faked out the goaltender with slick hesitation moves. Lars Eller recorded his first point (assist) since joining the team via trade.

Colorado added second period goals from Mikko Rantanen and J.T. Compher; both on rebound chances at the crease. The Avs kept pushing in the third with goals from Nathan MacKinnon (breakaway) and Valeri Nichushkin (deflection). A total of 13 players registered at least one point in the game. Colorado's power play also went 3-for-3.

What went wrong: Montreal scored back-to-back in the third period from Chris Wideman and Mike Matheson to pull within three goals (7-4). The Canadiens snapped Colorado’s streak of 17 consecutive successful penalty kills. Artturi Lehkonen exited the game with an upper-body injury and did not return.

Between the pipes: Alexandar Georgiev made 15-of-19 saves. Montreal’s Jake Allen stopped nine of Colorado’s 15 shots on goal prior to getting pulled in the second period. He was replaced by Sam Montembeault, who made 16-of-18 saves.

What’s next: The Avalanche (37-22-6) face the Toronto Maple Leafs (40-18-8), 5 p.m. Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena.