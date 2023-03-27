The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Anaheim Ducks, 5-1, on the road Monday night. Here are three takeaways from the victory.

Georgiev rests, Johansson starts

Avalanche goalie depth is being tested. Alexandar Georgiev got a well-earned night of rest Monday in Anaheim after making the last five starts in a row for Colorado. However, injured backup Pavel Francouz (lower body) did not make the trip and there is still no timeline for his return. Where do the Avs turn from here? Enter: Jonas Johansson.

The 27-year-old NHL journeyman netminder made his second start in net for the Avalanche since being reclaimed on waivers in October. Johansson looked great with well-timed, athletic movements. He gave up an early goal but only because of a defensive zone turnover. Johansson — now 2-0-0 as a starter this season — is gaining valuable experience should Francouz be unavailable during the playoffs.

Jack Johnson scores

The Avalanche re-acquired Jack Johnson at the trade deadline from Chicago to bring back a veteran presence with Stanley Cup experience. But he’s been more than just a valued dressing room presence. Need proof? Johnson, in the second period versus Anaheim, scored his first goal since rejoining the team; cashing in a rocket from the point.

Johnson averaged 17:01 in ice time over 15 games back in Colorado entering Monday night. He’s been especially important with injured defenseman Josh Manson (lower body) still lacking a timeline for rejoining the team. Give general manager Chris MacFarland credit for swapping Johnson with Andreas Englund to give the Avalanche more of a championship edge.

Standings watch

The Avalanche didn’t get any help Monday night in the Central Division. The Wild hammered the Kraken, 5-1, to narrowly remain in first place. But the Avs still control their own destiny with critical home games upcoming versus Minnesota and Dallas. Here’s how the points standings currently shake out.

1. Minnesota Wild: 95

2. Colorado Avalanche: 94

3. Dallas Stars: 92

Avalanche 5, Ducks 1

What happened: Colorado won on the second night of back-to-back games against a rebuilding Anaheim team.

What went right: Ten different Avalanche players recorded at least one point. There were first period goals from Bowen Byram and Nathan MacKinnon. Then second period goals from Jack Johnson and Valeri Nichushkin. Sam Girard scored in the third period to mark the 12th consecutive Avalanche game with a power-play goal.

What went wrong: The Avs trailed in the first period after a Cale Makar giveaway in the defensive zone opened up an easy scoring chance for Anaheim's Derek Grant. The Avs committed three penalties. Anaheim star Trevor Zegras suffered a lower-body injury in the third period and did not return.

Between the pipes: Backup Jonas Johansson made 29-of-30 saves. Anaheim’s John Gibson stopped 39 of Colorado’s 44 shots on goal.

What’s next: The Avalanche (44-23-6) host the Minnesota Wild (43-22-9), 8 p.m. Wednesday (TNT) at Ball Arena.