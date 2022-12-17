DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche delivered a 3-1 home win Saturday against the Nashville Predators. Here are three takeaways from the game.
Compher spotlight
J.T. Compher’s ascension in the Avalanche lineup continues. He centered the top line Saturday beside Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen. Compher recorded 22:36 of ice time with six shots on goal and four blocks, while winning 59% of his faceoff opportunities.
Compher’s assignment is two-fold. The Avalanche lack center depth with injuries to Nathan MacKinnon (upper body) and Darren Helm (lower body). But Compher earned the opportunity as the team’s most consistent two-way forward in recent weeks. Coach Jared Bednar said: “I have a ton of confidence in him there (at top-line center). … He plays in every situation for us.”
Power-play revival
The Avs endured a stretch of 18 consecutive power plays over more than four games without cashing in a goal. That all changed Saturday midway through the second period, on the team’s second power play chance of the night. A Rantanen snipe from the left circle went top shelf to give Colorado a 1-0 lead. Rantanen’s 21 goals on the season lead all Avalanche players.
The Avs certainly miss the power-play abilities of MacKinnon. Rantanen hardly left the ice on any of Colorado’s three chances. He said postgame: “We just got a goal tonight. I don’t think there was too much difference. We were moving it quick and were able to find the net.”
Nichushkin shows up
Forward Valeri Nichushkin, in his fifth game back from ankle surgery, finally made his mark on the scoresheet. Nichushkin provided a secondary assist on a goal from Alex Newhook. The big Russian winger was phenomenal prior to injury with 12 points (seven goals) in only seven games. But it hasn’t been easy returning to star form.
“I would say Val is not at his peak yet,” Bednar said. “I think he looks a little rusty with the puck. He’s beating it up a little bit, to be fair. But I never doubt his work ethic, competitiveness and attention to detail in the game — ever.”
GAMER BOX
Avalanche 3, Predators 1
What happened: The Avalanche held on for a gritty win over a struggling Nashville team.
What went right: Colorado won the shot-on-goal advantage — 30 to 26 — and killed both of Nashville’s two power-play chances. Mikko Rantanen scored his 20th goal of the season and ended the Avs’ power play scoring drought. Alex Newhook added a goal. The Avalanche held off a late Nashville rally clinging to a one-score lead. Cale Makar recorded an empty net goal. Colorado did not have any new injuries.
What went wrong: Former Avalanche forward Matt Duchene scored Nashville’s lone goal of the game. The Ball Arena crowd booed him heavily.
Between the pipes: Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev made 25-of-26 saves. He made several big stops in the final moments to preserve the win. Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros stopped 27 of Colorado’s 29 shots on goal.
Injury updates: Defenseman Bowen Byram (lower body) is still considered week-to-week with no firm update on his return timeline. Bednar said: “He’s making progress, for sure. But he still hasn’t moved ahead in his timeline.” Defenseman Kurtis MacDermid (lower body) is practicing in a regular sweater, but he was not available to play against Nashville. Backup goalie Pavel Francouz (illness) has returned to the team.
What’s next: The Avalanche (16-11-2) continue their homestand Monday against the New York Islanders.