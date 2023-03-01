The Colorado Avalanche lost to the New Jersey Devils, 7-5, at home Wednesday night. Here are three takeaways from the defeat.

Annunen struggles

The Avs chose to rest starting goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and handed the net to third-stringer Justus Annunen. It didn’t go well. Annunen, in his third career NHL start, allowed seven goals on 29 Devils shot attempts. He didn’t get much help with defensive breakdowns that aided New Jersey’s scoring barrage. But Annunen often looked out of position and failed to make several routine saves.

Injured backup Pavel Francouz (lower body) is still multiple weeks out from possibly returning. Colorado also traded for Boston goalie Keith Kinkaid as depth insurance. But expect Georgiev to carry the load through the stretch run toward the playoffs. Wednesday’s loss is more evidence of how valuable he’s become for the Avalanche.

Comeback falls short

The Avs played arguably their most exciting stretch of hockey this season over a roughly two-minute stretch of the second period. Colorado, trailing 5-1, rattled off three consecutive goals. It started when Mikko Rantanen deflected a Josh Manson shot attempt into the net. MacKinnon scored his second goal of the night. Then J.T. Compher joined the party with an unassisted breakaway goal to make it 5-4.

The Devils extended their lead. Colorado returned the deficit to one goal in the third period when Valeri Nichushkin buried a rebound in front of the crease. But the Avs were unable to tie it late and New Jersey closed its victory with an empty net goal. Colorado showed nice resolve to turn a blowout into a tight game.

Eller debuts

Newcomer Lars Eller, acquired Wednesday via trade from the Capitals, made his Avalanche debut versus Washington as the third-line center playing alongside Andrew Cogliano and Logan O’Connor. Eller earned 14:28 of ice time with one shot on goal.

“I thought he was fine,” coach Jared Bednar said. “He got better as the game went on, for sure.”

Devils 7, Avalanche 5

What happened: Colorado snapped a six-game winning streak against a likely playoff-bound Eastern Conference team.

What went right: Trailing by three goals, with 13.7 seconds left in the first period, Nathan MacKinnon hammered a one-timer into the net on a feed from Valeri Nichushkin. The Avs enjoyed a brief surge in the second period with three goals (Mikko Rantanen, MacKinnon and J.T. Compher) scored within a span of 2:04. Nichushkin scored in the third period to bring Colorado within one goal of tying the game. Colorado held New Jersey scoreless in the third period.

What went wrong: Sloppy Avalanche defense and positional mistakes by third-string goaltender Justus Annunen contributed to a 3-0 deficit in the first period. It was more of the same in the second period with Colorado giving up three more goals.

Between the pipes: Justus Annunen made 22-of-28 saves. New Jersey’s Vitek Vanecek stopped 14 of Colorado’s 19 shots on goal. The Devils pulled Vanecek early in the third period. New Jersey backup Akira Schmid made 12-of-12 saves.

Injury updates: Defensemen Cale Makar and Kurtis MacDermid did not play while still in the team’s concussion protocol. Defenseman Josh Manson “tweaked something” during the game, Bednar said, but there was no immediate update on his health status.

What’s next: The Avalanche (34-20-5) face the Dallas Stars, 1:30 p.m. Saturday (Altitude) at the American Airlines Center.