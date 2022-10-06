DENVER — Avalanche and Nuggets fans have a new outlet to bypass the Comcast-Altitude TV blackout.
Locally broadcast games for the upcoming season will be available for streaming on FuboTV as part of a multi-year carriage agreement reached with Altitude, an industry source informed The Denver Gazette. Altitude will be included on the “FuboTV Pro" package that costs $69/month and includes 129 channels (100-plus sporting events) and 1,000 hours of cloud DVR space, according to its website.
“We couldn’t be more excited that Altitude Sports will be added to FuboTV’s Pro Package,” said Matt Hutchings, president and CEO of KSE media ventures, in a news release. “FuboTV becomes the newest streaming option for our fans as we continue to expand Altitude’s distribution throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. Best of all, FuboTV values those fans and provides them a great option for following their hometown teams.”
Locally broadcast Avalanche and Nuggets games on Kroenke-owned Altitude have been absent from Comcast, the state’s largest cable provider, dating back to September 2019 when their previous carriage agreement expired. The blackout stems from an antitrust lawsuit filed on behalf of Altitude against Comcast.
The lawsuit claims that Comcast negotiated with business tactics that “make no economic sense” to either buy or eliminate Altitude, a Kroenke-owned regional sports network (RSN). Comcast argued that the RSN conflated a “routine commercial disagreement” with a violation of antitrust laws. The sides have met twice for mediation to settle with no results.
FuboTV, founded in 2015, is the latest streaming service to provide local Avalanche and Nuggets coverage in lieu of the Altitude’s blackout on Comcast. FuboTV is available in the U.S., Canada and Spain with many channels streaming in 4K picture quality. A free trial is available.
“We’re thrilled to expand FuboTV’s leading sports coverage with the addition of Altitude Sports and bring fans of the Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Mammoth an affordable streaming option in the seasons ahead,” said Todd Mathers, a FuboTV senior vice president, in a news release. “FuboTV’s goal is to be the number one choice for hometown sports, alongside our national and international sports coverage. Today’s distribution partnership means fans across the Rockies will be able to stream all available home games for some of the most loved teams in the region for the first time.”
Altitude programming is also available on DirecTV and Evoca. The RSN is not carried by DISH Network.