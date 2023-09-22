CENTENNIAL • Andrew Cogliano is targeting the Colorado Avalanche season opener for a return to play after fracturing his neck in the postseason.

Cogliano spoke Friday from his dressing room stall, after the second day of Avs training camp, to discuss his comeback from that scary Game 6 moment in Seattle; Kraken forward Jordan Eberle boarding Cogliano from behind and crushing his head into the sidewall.

But the legend of Cogliano’s toughness keeps growing. The 36-year-old NHL veteran returned to play that night in Seattle, he said, with two fractures in his C6 vertebra.

“They were two separate fractures that we had to manage throughout the summer,” Cogliano said. “The good news is they’re both totally healed right now.”

Cogliano re-signed with the Avalanche in July — a one-year contract — to maintain his role as respected fourth-line veteran. Retirement crossed his mind after 16 NHL seasons. He said: “You’ve got to think about things when injuries like that happen.” The initial stages of recovery were especially difficult.

“Sleeping just wasn’t an option, really. Pretty good pain in the back there,” Cogliano said. “Then, because your neck is so stiff, you’re getting bad headaches, bad migraines.”

Cogliano considers himself lucky. The results could have been much worse.

He exited Game 6 late in the second period. How is it possible that Cogliano came back in the third?

“My personality is probably not the best in terms of really evaluating what’s going on. But I didn’t feel that bad, to be honest. We did all their (medical) testing and all the testing worked. Everything looked good and I felt pretty good,” Cogliano said. “In the third, I noticed now I definitely felt a little something on the right side there in the back of the beck. Thinking back on it, my neck was definitely in spasm in a way. It didn’t hurt too bad. I was already dealing with a shoulder injury. So, maybe I had a lot of adrenaline and things helping me out that way.”

It wasn’t until that next morning, Cogliano said, that he “kind of had to peel myself off the bed. I knew something wasn’t right.” A CT scan confirmed the fractures. Cogliano sought the expertise of multiple specialists, and thankfully, did not require surgery. He rarely needed a neck brace.

“I thought it did more hinder than good for me. So, I ended up (not) wearing a brace and I think that probably helped me just be where I am today,” Cogliano said. “Because I think if you wear a brace, your neck muscles don’t respond well. Even though it was two fractures — I think, knock on wood — everything went the right way.”

Cogliano skated in a red non-contact jersey over the first two days of training camp at Family Sports. His return is a boost for teammates in awe of his toughness. “I’m glad that he’s going to get back to full health and that he doesn’t have any issues,” coach Jared Bednar said.

It was an easy decision for the team to re-sign Cogliano.

“It’s the leadership. It’s the way he carries himself and the way he interacts with our team, players new or old,” Bednar said. “Not just on the ice, but in the locker room. Those type of guys are hard to find. You don’t want to let a guy go and then search for that when you already have it. It was really important to bring him back.”

Cogliano could easily have walked away from the NHL. His family grew in the offseason with a third child. He just escaped a neck fracture relatively unscathed after playing in 1,219 career regular season games. What’s left to prove?

“I still like to compete. I think it’s an honor and privilege to play on this team,” Cogliano said. “The bottom line is that (the Avalanche) wanted me. They thought I brought something to the table and they wanted me back. … I thought it would be great opportunity to come and try to win another Stanley Cup.”