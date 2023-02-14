Andrew Cogliano crumbled to the ice and feared the worst.

The Colorado Avalanche winger writhed in pain before getting up Thursday night in Tampa Bay, unable to put weight on his right leg, and hobbling into the visitor's dressing room at Amalie Arena. He knocked knees with Lightning defenseman Ian Cole; who was later fined $5,000 for the unnecessary high-speed collision.

“It hurt there for a bit,” Cogliano told The Denver Gazette. “I was wondering how bad it was, to be honest.”

Coach Jared Bednar added: “It did not look good on video or live.”

But it’s no real surprise what happened next.

Cogliano returned in the first period and finished the game with 13:04 of ice time. It’s more evidence of the legendary toughness that has defined his NHL journey. Cogliano appeared in 830 consecutive games — the fourth-longest streak in league history — to begin his career playing in Edmonton and Anaheim.

Good luck keeping him off the ice.

“Things tightened up on me a little bit. It ended up being okay,” Cogliano said after that knee-on-knee collision. “I feel pretty lucky because (Cole) is a big guy. Colliding like that could not be a good thing. … Sometimes, ‘pop’ isn’t what you want to hear in those moments. But I didn’t hear much. My leg just kind of tightened up. I just went back and walked it off a bit.

“It felt good and that was it.”

Cogliano's extreme stamina is even more appreciated during a serious Avalanche injury wave.

Bednar said there is no timeline for the healthy return of defenseman Cale Makar (concussion), goalie Pavel Francouz (lower body), captain Gabe Landeskog (knee surgery) or defenseman Erik Johnson (lower body). Meanwhile, Cogliano has played in 50 of 52 games this season. He's recorded eight goals and five assists.

How does the 35-year-old NHL veteran, somehow, manage to always stay healthy?

“He’s a warrior,” forward Evan Rodrigues said. “He prepares himself very well and does a lot of things off the ice that have helped him play so long and in so many games. His preparation off the ice is some of the best I’ve ever seen.”

The evidence is viewed at the start of any Avalanche morning skate or practice. The first player on the ice, without fail, is Cogliano. He’s warming up with extreme attention to detail. It’s part of a routine that he’s perfected over 16 NHL seasons.

“It definitely a process and something that you learn as you get older and your career extends on,” Cogliano said. “The game is played at such a high level and so fast that I think taking care of yourself away from the rink and doing what’s necessary to remain healthy is imperative.

“I’ve always taken a liking in it, to be honest.”

Bednar noted: “You look at how many games he’s played the longevity of his career. Most guys who are able to accomplish that, it’s because they have exceptional off-the-ice habits, training and diet.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Cogliano said he was “a little bit sore” in Tampa Bay after coming back into the game. But no admission of pain.

The Avalanche’s iron man keeps on skating.

“I’ve kind of become immune to that as I’ve gotten older throughout my career,” Cogliano said. “The biggest thing is making sure you’re fine and you’re not at risk of re-injuring yourself. If you’re healthy enough to get back in — you get back in.”

Lightning 4, Avalanche 3 (SO)

What happened: Colorado held two separate leads in the third period but lost in a shootout. Tampa Bay has beat the Avalanche twice in three games.

What went right: The Avs went ahead just 50 seconds into the first period when forward Artturi Lehkonen cashed a shot from the circle, glove side, with a net-front screen from teammate Valeri Nichushkin. Then Colorado extended its advantage in the second period. Defenseman Bowen Byram had great patience circling with the puck before feeding Nathan MacKinnon in the crease for a goal. Forward Denis Malgin scored his first goal since joining the Avalanche via trade in December to regain the lead in the third period.

What went wrong: Tampa Bay broke through in the second period when forward J.T. Compher’s shot attempt rung around the boards to create an odd-man rush. The Lightning capitalized with a Nikita Kucherov goal. Tampa Bay tied the game less than 30 seconds into the third period when Anthony Cirelli scored. Poor puck play in the Colorado zone by defenseman Kurtis MacDermid opened the door for Tampa Bay to tie the game, again, with a Vladislav Namestnikov goal forcing overtime. The Avalanche failed to register a shootout goal (Evan Rodrigues, MacKinnon and Rantanen).

Between the pipes: Alexandar Georgiev made 32 of 35 saves and gave up one goal in the shootout to forward Steven Stamkos. Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 43 of Colorado’s 46 shots on goal.

What’s next: The Avalanche (28-19-5) travel to face the Minnesota Wild (28-20-5), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (TNT) at Xcel Energy Arena for the second of back-to-back games.

Lighting 4, Avalanche 3 (SO)

What happened:Colorado held two separate leads in the third period but lost in a shootout. Tampa Bay has beat the Avalanche twice in three games.

What went right:The Avs went ahead just 50 seconds into the first period when forward Artturi Lehkonen cashed a shot from the circle, glove side, with a net-front screen from teammate Valeri Nichushkin. Then Colorado extended its advantage in the second period. Defenseman Bowen Byram had great patience circling with the puck before feeding Nathan MacKinnon in the crease for a goal. Forward Denis Malgin scored his first goal since joining the Avalanche via trade in December to regain the lead in the third period.

What went wrong:Tampa Bay broke through in the second period when forward J.T. Compher’s shot attempt rung around the boards to create an odd-man rush. The Lightning capitalized with a Nikita Kucherov goal. Tampa Bay tied the game less than 30 seconds into the third period when Anthony Cirelli scored. Poor puck play in the Colorado zone by defenseman Kurtis MacDermid opened the door for Tampa Bay to tie the game, again, with a Vladislav Namestnikov goalforcing overtime. The Avalanche failed to register a shootout goal (Evan Rodrigues, MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen).

Between the pipes:Alexandar Georgiev made 32-of-35 saves and gave up one goal in the shootout to forward Steven Stamkos. Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 43 of Colorado’s 46 shots on goal.