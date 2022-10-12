06_30_22 avs parade01656(1).jpg

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) hold up the Stanley Cup on the steps of the Denver City and County Building during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

The Avalanche open its regular season Wednesday night at home against the Chicago Blackhawks. Here are Colorado's projected four lines, defensive pairings and starting goaltender. 

FORWARDS 

Line 1: Artturi Lehkonen-Nathan MacKinnon-Mikko Rantanen 

Line 2: Valeri Nichushkin-Alex Newhook-Evan Rodrigues

Line 3: Andrew Cogliano-J.T. Compher-Logan O’Connor 

Line 4: Lukas Sedlak-Ben Meyers-Anton Blidh 

*Injured: Darren Helm, Gabe Landeskog 

DEFENSEMEN 

First pairing: Devon Toews-Cale Makar 

Second pairing: Sam Girard-Erik Johnson

Third pairing: Bo Byram-Josh Manson

*Injured: Jacob MacDonald

GOALIES 

Starter: Alexandar Georgiev 

Backup: Pavel Francouz 

