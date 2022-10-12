The Avalanche open its regular season Wednesday night at home against the Chicago Blackhawks. Here are Colorado's projected four lines, defensive pairings and starting goaltender.
FORWARDS
Line 1: Artturi Lehkonen-Nathan MacKinnon-Mikko Rantanen
Line 2: Valeri Nichushkin-Alex Newhook-Evan Rodrigues
Line 3: Andrew Cogliano-J.T. Compher-Logan O’Connor
Line 4: Lukas Sedlak-Ben Meyers-Anton Blidh
*Injured: Darren Helm, Gabe Landeskog
DEFENSEMEN
First pairing: Devon Toews-Cale Makar
Second pairing: Sam Girard-Erik Johnson
Third pairing: Bo Byram-Josh Manson
*Injured: Jacob MacDonald
GOALIES
Starter: Alexandar Georgiev
Backup: Pavel Francouz