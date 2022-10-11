The Avalanche have reloaded with a championship-caliber roster in 2022-23 and a handful of players on the cusp of breakout seasons.
Here is a closer look at the top three candidates to take on bigger roles in Colorado.
RW Valeri Nichushkin
The story arc for Nichushkin’s NHL career? Incredible. The big Russian winger got drafted No. 10 overall to Dallas, struggled mightily, and was placed on unconditional waivers with one year left on his contract. Colorado took a chance on Nichushkin, he blossomed with the Avalanche, and signed a $49-million contract extension over the summer.
Nichushkin set career highs in goals (25) and assists (27) entering the playoffs last season. Expect those numbers to grow with his rare blend of elite size (6-4, 210), skill, and the comfort of a deal keeping him in Colorado through 2029-30. Nichushkin, 27, will start the year playing a second-line role. But he’s more than capable of thriving alongside Nathan MacKinnon with the top group.
C Alex Newhook
All signs point to Newhook being the initial replacement for Nazem Kadri as the team’s second-line center. The No. 16 overall pick of the 2019 NHL draft is fulfilling his potential as a top-six contributor for a championship team. Newhook, 21, has grown plenty since being a healthy scratch early in the playoffs last season.
Now, he must showcase improved consistency and sturdiness to belong in the mix. Newhook has all the skill of an elite forward. Can he handle a significant workload, playing a physical brand of hockey, while standing at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds? Physical maturation might be the difference in what elevates his game.
D Sam Girard
The Avalanche won the Cup with an injured Girard (broken sternum) watching from the bench. Colorado’s exceptional depth and Girard’s sizeable contract ($5M AAV) opened speculation that he might end up on the trade block. But it feels like Girard has since put that talk to bed with an impressive training camp and strong endorsement from coach Jared Bednar.
Girard gets overlooked based on the truly high-end talent of Cale Makar and Devon Toews. But Girard’s hockey IQ, quarterbacking the team’s second power-play unit, is invaluable for the Avalanche. Girard needs to limit those glaring turnovers that make fans squeamish. Play with the speed and skill that gives Bednar so much confidence and he'll have a big year.