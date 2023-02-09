TAMPA BAY, Fla. — A three-word message in the pregame hype video at Amalie Arena set the tone for a Stanley Cup Finals rematch.

WHERE REVENGE BEGINS.

Despite Lightning players shooting down that narrative after morning skate, describing the Thursday night Avalanche matchup as just another game, their play on the ice told a different story. The memory of Colorado players hoisting the Cup here after Game 6 was quickly replaced — with an Avs beatdown.

Pregame hype video at Amalie Arena includes image that says: Where Revenge BeginsBut Lightning players weren’t selling that narrative after morning skate.Victor Herman: “No, it’s been too long.” pic.twitter.com/7ilBeWB4xz — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) February 10, 2023

Tampa Bay ran away with a 5-0 victory behind the stellar performance of goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (41 saves) and a sharp edge in special teams. The Lightning power play scored twice while the Avalanche’s unit went 0-for-2 on the night. Colorado failed to finish quality chances and served them to Tampa Bay on a silver platter.

It marked the fourth time in 50 games this season the Avalanche have been shut out entirely from the scoring column.

“The goals we gave up, I didn’t like them. We made some big mistakes. They’re too easy,” coach Jared Bednar said. “The handful of mistakes that we made early on the in the game cost us and gave them the lead that they needed.”

Forward Mikko Rantanen personified their frustration late in the second period.

An uncharacteristic outburst toward officials — repeatedly slamming his stick arguing for a penalty — earned him a 10-minute misconduct penalty. It happened after Rantanen appeared to get tripped by winger Brandon Hagel, leading to a Tampa Bay goal and a 4-0 Avs deficit.

“I thought it was pretty clear tripping on me before the goal,” Rantanen told The Denver Gazette. “I just disagreed heavily because I was the last man. He tripped me, they get a two-on-one and score. It’s 4-0 and it’s tough to come back against a good team. I just lost my temper.”

The Avalanche have now suffered consecutive losses following the All-Star break, needing a win Saturday at the Florida Panthers to salvage their three-game road swing. Yet the mood in Colorado’s postgame locker room wasn’t all doom and gloom. Players remain confident that wins, and goal scoring, are on the horizon.

“We’ve got to focus on the goal scoring side of it,” Rantanen said. “We’re creating a lot. I don’t think we played two bad games here. Offensively, we have to be better.”

Lightning 5, Avalanche 0

What happened: Colorado failed to register a goal for the fourth game all season in an ugly loss at Tampa Bay.

What went right: Forward Andrew Cogliano left briefly in the first period with an apparent knee injury, was in significant pain and could not put weight on his right leg. He later returned to play.

What went wrong: Tampa Bay led early with a power play goal from Corey Perry; finishing a slick move at the net front. The Lightning added three goals in the second period (Brandon Hagel twice and Brayden Point). Tampa Bay’s Mikhail Sergachev put a cherry on top of the blowout with a third-period goal. Defenseman Cale Makar missed the game with a head injury suffered in the Pittsburgh defeat.

Between the pipes: Colorado’s Alexandar Georgiev made 27-of-32 saves on the night. He made strong saves throughout the game but received little defensive help in return. Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped all 23 of Colorado’s shots on goal.

What’s next: The Avalanche (27-19-4) close out a three-game road trip against the Florida Panthers, 4 p.m. Saturday (Altitude TV) at FLA Live Arena.