The Avalanche's Cale Makar is among three finalists for the Norris Trophy given annually to the NHL’s top defenseman, the league announced Thursday.

Makar, the reigning award winner, joins Adam Fox (Rangers) and Erik Karlsson (Sharks). This marks the third-straight season Makar has been a Norris finalist. But how legitimate are his chances to repeat?

“Most important time of the year, coming down the stretch, what he’s doing to help our team get to where we’re trying to go — that’s what the Norris is about," coach Jared Bednar said last month with an endorsement of Makar's candidacy.

It was an especially challenging season for Makar with 22 games missed due to injuries (concussion protocol/lower body). But he weathered the storm to produce at an elite level with 49 assists and 17 goals in 60 games played. That’s a 1.10 PGG average (second among all NHL defenseman).

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

But oddsmakers predictably view Makar (+1400) as a longshot, per Vegas Insiders.

Erik Karlsson (-200) is the big favorite despite playing for a rebuilding San Jose team. He’s just the sixth defenseman in league history to record a 100-point season. He led all blueliners in goals (25) and assists (76). Karlsson was also a two-time Norris winner (2011-12, '14-15) with the Ottawa Senators.

Adam Fox (+425) also had a strong season playing in all 82 games. He recorded 12 goals and 60 assists. Fox won the Norris in 2020-21.