The NHL has suspended Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Kraken, the league’s department of player safety announced Tuesday.

The decision stemmed from an interference penalty in Colorado’s dramatic overtime Game 4 road loss to Seattle. Midway through the first period, with the puck not in play, Makar leveled Seattle forward Jared McCann along the end boards. McCann’s head slammed into the glass. He briefly laid motionless on the ice, left the game and did not return to play.

Jared McCann went straight to the locker room after being interfered with by Cale Makar in the corner#SeaKraken | #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/NJTVhUFpAC — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 25, 2023

“It is important to note that McCann is in no way eligible to be checked on this play," the league's department of player safety said in a news release. "Makar finishes this hit well outside the allowable window for finishing a check. In addition, it is clear that Makar knows McCann is not in possession of the puck when he decides to deliver this hit. While we heard Makar’s assertion that he assumed that the puck would bounce into the corner and the play would continue, the onus is on Makar to ensure this occurs before initiating contact.”

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said McCann will miss Game 5 and “probably longer than that.”

Officials called a major penalty in real time before downgrading to a minor upon review. That further incensed the home fans at Climate Pledge Arena who rained down boos every time Makar began a shift or touched the puck. Makar later defended his intentions Monday night from the visitors' dressing room.

“It’s unfortunate. I never want to injure guys. Hopefully, he’s all right,” Makar said. “At the end of the day, I didn’t feel like I tried to finish him that hard. I feel like if I was in that scenario, they would have done the exact same thing. I’m not trying to hurt anybody. It’s just unfortunate. A tough bounce there.”

Makar added that he did not have clear sight of the puck: “I know he got the shot off and I was just assuming he was going to the corner because it was coming down,” he said. Did the Avalanche coaching staff agree?

“I haven’t even looked at it again,” Jared Bednar said postgame. “I saw him hit him. Obviously, it was a little late. I have no idea.”

Seattle, of course, didn’t see it the same way.

“I believe the puck is being caught by a fan as (McCann) is being run into the end wall. A late hit. Really late. No puck in play,” Hakstol said. “(The officials) felt there was a puck in play at the battle, therefore, an interference call (was) downgraded to the two minutes. I disagree with that, obviously, as I assessed it and looked at it live. And for sure looking at it after on video.”

Makar’s image as one of the league’s “nice guys” took a major blow as arguably the most surprising “villain” of this series. But the reigning Norris Trophy winner had a feeling this might happen.

“I had a dream last night that I was getting booed,” Makar said. “It’s playoff hockey. That’s the atmosphere you want. You’ve got to be a big boy and just take it. … You can’t just back down. If they want to run (over) me and stuff like that, I’ll have to be ready for it.”

Losing Makar in Game 5 is yet another tough blow for the Avalanche. Defenseman Jack Johnson (lower body injury) and forward Darren Helm (lower body) remain out of the lineup and are considered day-to-day for return. There is still no timetable for when forward Valeri Nichushkin (personal reasons) will be back in the lineup.

What’s next: The Avalanche host the Kraken, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN, Altitude) at Ball Arena in Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series.