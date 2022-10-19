DENVER — The Avalanche will be without their captain for at least three months.
Gabe Landeskog underwent arthroscopic knee surgery, coach Jared Bednar told reporters Wednesday after morning skate, and Landeskog is expected to miss the next 12 weeks.
“Gabe Landeskog had arthroscopic surgery yesterday on his knee and is expected to miss 12 weeks, give or take,” Bednar said. “It started bugging him when he started training and getting back on the ice. So, they had it looked at and images taken. He decided on surgery. He had it in Minneapolis and he’ll be back today and joining the team back tomorrow."
Landeskog has not played in a game since Colorado won the Stanley Cup last season.
This story will be updated.