Cale Makar is headed back to the NHL All-Star game.
The Avalanche defenseman was picked Thursday night in the initial round of selections to play in the league showcase held Feb. 3-4 in Sunrise, Fla.
Makar, in his fourth NHL season, will make his second All-Star appearance. He’s recorded 34 points (nine goals) this year and leads the NHL in average ice time (27:09). Makar also became the fastest NHL defensemen to reach 200 career points.
One player from every team was chosen to participate in the All-Star game by the NHL’s hockey operations department; creating initial eight-man rosters for each division. The final three players — two skaters and one goalie — will be selected by fan vote. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen will be a strong candidate with 47 points (25 goals) in leading the Avalanche amid a wave of injuries.
All-Star fan voting is now open at NHL.com/vote.
Central Division 2023 All-Star selections
- F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
- F Clayton Keller, ARI
- F Jason Robertson, DAL
- F Vladimir Tarasenko, STL
- D Seth Jones, CHI
- D Cale Makar, COL
- D Josh Morrissey, WPG
- G Juuse Saros, NSH