Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

Cale Makar is headed back to the NHL All-Star game.

The Avalanche defenseman was picked Thursday night in the initial round of selections to play in the league showcase held Feb. 3-4 in Sunrise, Fla.

Makar, in his fourth NHL season, will make his second All-Star appearance. He’s recorded 34 points (nine goals) this year and leads the NHL in average ice time (27:09). Makar also became the fastest NHL defensemen to reach 200 career points.

One player from every team was chosen to participate in the All-Star game by the NHL’s hockey operations department; creating initial eight-man rosters for each division. The final three players — two skaters and one goalie — will be selected by fan vote. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen will be a strong candidate with 47 points (25 goals) in leading the Avalanche amid a wave of injuries.

Central Division 2023 All-Star selections

  • F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
  • F Clayton Keller, ARI
  • F Jason Robertson, DAL
  • F Vladimir Tarasenko, STL
  • D Seth Jones, CHI
  • D Cale Makar, COL
  • D Josh Morrissey, WPG
  • G Juuse Saros, NSH