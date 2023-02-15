The Colorado Avalanche’s final push toward the playoffs might not include Erik Johnson.

The veteran defenseman is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury and expects to miss “weeks” before returning, coach Jared Bednar said Tuesday night, after a 4-3 shootout home loss versus Tampa Bay.

Johnson blocked a shot with a skate in the win over Florida and was unable to put weight on his left leg as he exited the tunnel Saturday night at FLA Live Arena. Johnson had appeared in 51 games with seven assists prior to injury. He was replaced on the team’s second defensive pairing by Andreas Englund against the Lightning.

It is unclear if Johnson will be available for the postseason.

“I don’t have a tight timeline on him,” Bednar said of Johnson. “But he’s out indefinitely and it will be weeks.”

Bednar on upcoming schedule: ‘I hate it’

Colorado has embarked on arguably its toughest portion of the regular season schedule with three consecutive back-to-back games.

— Feb. 14 (vs. Lightning) and Feb. 15 (at Wild)

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

— Feb. 18 (at Blues) and Feb. 19 (vs. Oilers)

— Feb. 24 (at Jets) and Feb. 25 (vs. Flames)

Bednar vented frustration over the games sequence for one significant reason.

“I hate it. Every back-to-back, the (second) team is waiting on us resting,” Bednar explained. “I find it odd that’s the best scheduling we can come up with. We’re gonna go to Minny now and they’re sitting there waiting on us. Edmonton will be sitting and resting, waiting on us to come back off the road in St. Louis. Then the same thing (happens) the next weekend. It seems strange to me that’s the best they can do.

“I have no problem with playing back-to-backs. I don’t like playing a rested team every time on a back-to-back, especially against three teams that we’re fighting with (to reach the playoffs).”

More health updates

Defenseman Cale Makar (concussion) will miss a fourth consecutive game Wednesday when Colorado visits Minnesota, per Bednar. It is possible that defenseman Josh Manson (lower body) will return against the Wild.

There is still no timeline for Pavel Francouz (lower body), however, Georgiev is expected to start again in Minnesota.