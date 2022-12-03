BOSTON — The Avalanche injury bug continues to bite.
Defenseman Josh Manson returned home from Colorado’s road trip ahead of Saturday’s game at the Bruins. He is considered “week-to-week" for a return to play from a lower-body injury suffered in Thursday’s win at Buffalo.
“He’s going back to Denver. He’ll miss the last couple games of the road trip and then some,” coach Jared Bednar said after morning skate at TD Garden. “I would say week-to-week.”
Manson tallied four points (two goals) this season as the team’s leading enforcer at 6-foot-3 and 218 pounds. He joins a growing list of injured Avalanche players: F Shane Bowers, D Bo Byram, F Shane Bowers, F Gabe Landeskog, F Val Nichushkin, D Kurtis MacDermid and F Evan Rodrigues.
Josh Manson drops the gloves and then drops Jamie Benn pic.twitter.com/WKPy6ojruq— Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) November 22, 2022
Manson is listed on injured reserve along with Bowers, Nichushkin and MacDermid. Helm and Landeskog are on long-term IR.
Defenseman Andreas Englund enters the lineup Saturday for Colorado. But how will the team replace Manson’s presence on the back end? It’s not that simple.
“You can’t,” Bednar said. “It’s just another big, heavy, strong guy that’s been a good puck mover for us in the back end out (missing from the lineup). It just has to be done by committee. There’s no one simple answer for a question like that.”
Martin Kaut (illness) rejoined the team in Boston. But he will likely be a healthy scratch against the Bruins.