Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson made his presence felt immediately upon return from injury.

Just ask the poor Wild players in his path Wednesday night.

Manson leveled several of them in a 3-2 road win at Minnesota. It started on his first shift with a heavy hit against winger Brandon Duhaime. Manson closed just a strong, too, with an open-ice blast of forward Connor Dewar along the boards in the third period.

Manson, in his first game action since early December, brought the boom all night.

Josh Manson with a MONSTER hit on Connor Dewar. 😳 pic.twitter.com/1B6mCMuzLR — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 16, 2023

“It was a long process, but it’s nice to be back,” Manson told reporters on Friday after practice. “It felt good out there. Just happy to be contributing again.”

It wasn’t just his physicality, either. Manson logged an assist to forward Denis Malgin and added five blocked shots to go along with four hits. Manson earned 20:35 of ice time in his first game back.

“I thought he was exceptional. You kind of forget how much you miss him until he’s back,” coach Jared Bednar told reporters postgame in Minnesota. “I thought he did a great job of staying physical and aggressive in the corners and making sure they couldn’t come up with pucks. He was one guy that helped us limit time in the defensive zone with his physicality. … All around, his defensive game and helping us get playing in the right end of the rink was exceptional.”

Manson, in his ninth NHL season, credited Avalanche skills coach Shawn Allard with the conditioning plan that allowed a quick start in his return. But Manson said it might take “a couple of games” to fully knock off the rust.

“I was excited. It had been a long time coming,” Manson said. “I think the hits are just part of the game for me. Sometimes they’re there and sometimes they’re not. Last night, I knew it was going to be a physical game against those guys. It just kind of happened.”

Health updates

Defenseman Cale Makar (concussion) traveled with the team to St. Louis a might be available Saturday against the Blues, per Bednar. Makar has missed four games since taking a high unpenalized blow from Penguins forward Jeff Carter.

Backup goalie Pavel Francouz (lower body) is expected to miss about three weeks, Bednar said. The Avalanche called up goaltender Justus Annunen from the AHL (Colorado Eagles) and it’s possible he earns a start over the weekend.

Captain Gabe Landeskog is expected back in Denver sometime “soon” and will then resume skating, according to Bednar. There is still no firm timeline on Landeskog's return.

What’s next: The Avalanche (29-19-5) travel to face the St. Louis Blues (26-25-3), 12 p.m. Saturday (NHL Network) at Enterprise Center.