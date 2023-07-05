Taylor Makar is the younger brother of a generational NHL talent who will take a different path to his hockey dream.

Both roads lead to the Colorado Avalanche.

The incoming UMass junior, in the Avs practice facility dressing room Monday of development camp, confidently stated his ultimate goal — “playing pro hockey at some point in my life” — with a big clarification.

“I’ve got a lot of work to do,” Makar said.

The Avalanche selected Makar in the seventh round (No. 220 overall) of the 2021 NHL draft. He projects as a bottom-six power forward at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds. Makar is still rounding out his game to make it happen. Call it a work in progress.

Makar struggled to contribute as a UMass freshman with one goal and zero assists over 19 games played. But he turned the corner last season as a sophomore. Makar led UMass in goals scored (10) and penalty minutes (54) as positive signs for his hockey trajectory. But he said: “I’d obviously like to get stronger and sort of focus in more on a role.”

A second time through Avalanche development was an opportunity to showcase his growth.

“I want those next steps,” Makar said. “To be seen more with that speed, working down low and just overall puck control. Stuff like that. I want to be a noticeable difference and I was the year before. Taking those little baby steps, that’s how you get to the next level.”

That mindset aligns with Brian Willsie, Avalanche director of player development, who discussed the maturation of young Makar.

“It was a bit of slow start for him last year in the fall and then he had a great second half,” Willsie said. “He played that power forward role, which we were looking for. Then, coming into this camp, you’re always more comfortable just being the second time around. You’ve got the young kids that are new. He’s shown that already and we’ve pushed him to be one of the leaders here; those guys who have been here for three or four camps.”

Makar credited film study sessions with UMass coach Greg Carvel as a big reason for his improved consistency last season. Makar also checks in with the Avalanche development staff once a week, he said, to stay on the right track. He feels right at home in the Colorado dressing room.

“I know a lot of faces here and I know the guys,” Makar said. “Everyone in the organization is so kind. Very nice and they’re willing to help you with anything. I’m pretty comfortable and it’s great to learn everything out here.”