Avs 5, Blues Jackets 1
WHAT HAPPENED: The Avalanche took their talents to the world stage, dominating the NHL Global Series in Finland. They swept the Blue Jackets, taking the second game 5-1 Saturday. Goals came from five players, with Artturi Lehkonen, Martin Kaut, Logan O'Connor, Devon Toews and Alex Newhook all finding the back of the net.
STAR OF THE GAME: Nathan MacKinnon had nine assists before boarding a flight to Finland earlier this week. He now has 16 after getting four on Friday and three on Saturday.
RETURN OF THE MAKAR: This trip may have been the boost Cale Makar needed. His defense was exceptional all series, including breaking up the Blue Jackets' 2-on-1 opportunity in the second period. He also had three assists.
WHAT'S NEXT: Avs get a few days to adjust back to Mountain time before hosting the Predators on Thursday (7 p.m., Altitude TV).