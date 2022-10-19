Martin Kaut recently found a place to live not far from the Colorado Eagles' arena when a phone call changed his housing plans.

The caller was Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland.

"C-Mac" recalled Kaut from the AHL to Colorado’s active roster with Winnipeg visiting Ball Arena.

“I had to practice (Tuesday) in Loveland. I got the call from C-Mac at like 3 p.m. I was surprised,” Kaut said after morning skate. “I actually moved into (goalie Pavel Francouz’s) house right now. Because I found a place in Fort Collins like five days ago. But, whatever, I’m glad I can be with him.”

Life moves quick on the razor’s edge of a championship-caliber NHL roster — especially when coach Jared Bednar is shaking things up in search of improved production before a 4-3 overtime loss Wednesday against the Jets.

Kaut joined the second line beside J.T. Compher and Valeri Nichushkin. Alex Newhook and Evan Rodrigues bumped down to the third line with Andrew Cogliano. The Avs turned to Anton Blidh, Jayson Megna and Logan O’Connor to round out the fourth unit.

The results? A mixed bag.

The Avalanche penalty kill — allowing six goals over 12 chances entering Monday night — once again failed to gain traction. Winnipeg converted its first PP of the game, courtesy of Sam Gagner, and added a 4-on-4 goal from Neal Pionk to close the opening period up 2-0.

Kaut, with 11:04 of total ice time, impressed coach Jared Bednar: “I liked him a lot. I thought he was engaged right away; skating, good decisions and not just safe plays. I thought as the game went on, he started gaining more confidence and started making more plays."

But Colorado’s top line, including two net-front goals from Mikko Rantanen, ultimately powered the comeback effort. Nichushkin scored his fourth consecutive goal of the year to force overtime.

But it wasn’t enough to secure the victory with Pionk netting the game winner against Alexandar Georgiev only 31 seconds into the extra period.

“We weren’t skating and we weren’t engaged enough to start,” Bednar said. “The MacKinnon line probably found it faster than everybody else. Everyone kind of followed suit when they started getting going. I really liked the second half of our game. But the first wasn’t good enough. … (Georgiev) was good. He held us in the game.”

Rantanen added: “I tried to go to the net and stop there. We had a couple of long shifts where the defense got tired. So, you get more room, and somebody falls asleep a little bit. But nice passes.”

Kaut, 23, put forth a solid effort in his audition to remain with the NHL club.

“I had a good talk with (Bednar), so I know what to do,” Kaut said before the game. “I’m not going to focus on the points or the goals. I’m going to do the work like (Logan O’Connor). I want to be like him and focus on the 'D' side. That’s my goal. The points and goals will come with that hard work.”

GAMER BOX

What happened: The Avalanche lost in overtime at home Wednesday, 4-3, to the Winnipeg Jets.

1ST PERIOD

6:52 (WPG) — Sam Gagner (Adam Lowry, Cole Perfetti) — 1-0

13:21 (WPG) — Neal Pionk (Mason Appleton, Josh Morrissey) — 2-0

2ND PERIOD

2:14 (COL) — Mikko Rantanen (Nathan MacKinnon, Devon Toews) — 2-1

9:44 (WPG) — Perfetti (Blake Wheeler, Pierre-Luc Dubois) — 3-1

16:26 (COL) — Rantanen (Bowen Byram, Nichushkin) — 3-2

18:27 (COL) — Nichushkin (Rantanen, Cale Makar) — 3-3

3RD PERIOD

No goals

OT

0:31 (WPG) — Pionk (Appleton) — 4-3

Shots

COL — 33

WPG — 28

Goalies

Alexandar Georgiev (COL) — 24-28 (.857 SV%)

Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) — 30-33 (.909 SV%)

What’s next: The Avalanche (2-1-1) return Friday to Ball Arena to host the Seattle Kraken.