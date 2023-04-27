The scenario is simple for the Colorado Avalanche ...

Either, beat the Kraken in Game 6 to preserve a chance to close out the first-round playoff series on home ice; Or, lose in Seattle and pack your bags for summer vacation. The stakes couldn’t be much bigger Friday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

“Nothing to lose now, right? You don’t win, you go home,” coach Jared Bednar said following a 3-2 loss Wednesday night in Game 5 at Ball Arena. “It’s not just the team. Each individual has to get his mind in the right place in order to play this game the right way.”

That's a task easier said than done with Colorado trailing the series, 3-2, and needing two more wins to reach the second round. Bednar didn’t mince words after Game 5. He said that Seattle looked “like the quicker team” and retrieving pucks “out of every scrum.” Nathan MacKinnon and Evan Rodrigues scored. But the bottom six have yet to produce a single goal over this entire series.

In summary: The defending Stanley Cup champions are getting outworked.

“Do you expect them not to block shots, not to get in shooting lanes and not to be committed?” Bednar said, rhetorically challenging his players. “That’s what you have to expect this time of the year.”

Now, a little positive spin. Don’t count the Avalanche out just yet.

Defenseman Cale Makar returns to the lineup after serving a one-game suspension for an interference penalty that put Seattle forward Jared McCann on the injured list. Colorado was a stellar road team in the regular season (28-11-1). There is also a common belief among players that a quick “mental reset” will allow Colorado to regain championship habits.

Can they force a Game 7?

“Of course. We’ve done it all year on the road and played really well,” forward Mikko Rantanen said following Game 5. “We’ve got to just do it one more time, you know? … We’ve got to have some desperation a little bit more. Just find a way.”

Forward Evan Rodrigues added, “It’s just being a little grittier. The forecheck has been one of our strengths all year long. We have to use that to our advantage. We have to be a connected group and come up with loose pucks in the corners.”

An unforgiving Kraken home crowd will undoubtedly boo Cale Makar every time he touches the puck. The wave of noise will make it difficult to communicate between teammates. It won’t be easy for the Avalanche to advance. But that’s the point.

“It’s tough. It’s supposed to be tough,” Bednar said. “That’s why it’s the most difficult trophy to win. That’s why it’s so rewarding when you win it.”

What’s next: The Avalanche face the Kraken in Game 6 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series, 8 p.m. Friday (TNT, Altitude) at Climate Pledge Arena.