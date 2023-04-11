There’s no place like home.

Just ask the Colorado Avalanche.

On Tuesday night, in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers, the Avs clinched home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Their opponent and seeding are still unknown with two games left in the regular season. But the playoff field is now set in the Western Conference with the Avalanche expected to face either Dallas, Los Angles, Minnesota, Seattle or Winnipeg in the opening round.

The Avalanche were unable to claim two points with an OT victory when Edmonton's Evan Bouchard scored the game winner less than two minutes into the extra period. But coach Jared Bednar still left with a positive impression of his team with several key players still missing due to injury.

“I liked our game. I thought we were engaged right away and played hard,” Bednar said. “I think the high-danger chances (against) were low. I didn’t think we created enough to kind of take control of the game.”

It was a night of star power at Ball Arena with five different 100-point scorers on the season. For Edmonton; Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. For Colorado; Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. It marked the first time that’s happened since 1986.

They entered as two of the NHL’s hottest teams over the past month — Oilers (12-1-1) and Avalanche (14-2-0) — with shared dreams of clinching home-ice advantage during the playoffs.

The Avs, to start, got a little lucky.

They led to open the game with Ben Meyers credited on the goal. He never actually scored. Meyers chased a loose puck toward the crease when Edmonton’s Nick Bjugstad tried to clear it. Instead, he knocked the puck into his own net.

But Colorado’s early advantage lasted all of 36 seconds. Edmonton tied the game on a wicked Mathias Ekholm one-timer from the slot. A 1-1 defensive stalemate ensued. Alexandar Georgiev stoned Connor McDavid on a breakaway chance and the Ball Arena crowd began chanting the goalie’s name.

“Georgie! Georgie! Georgie!”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

"He gives us a chance to win every night," Bednar said.

Edmonton’s top-ranked power play had a chance to seize momentum late in the second period after a double-minor for high sticking called on defenseman Devon Toews. But the Avalanche held strong over four minutes — with Logan O’Connor in visible pain blocking a shot — to keep the game tied entering the final frame.

Neither team scored in the third period.

Oilers 2, Avalanche 1 (OT)

What happened: Colorado fell in a hard-fought game against a Western Conference juggernaut.

What went right: Ben Meyers scored his third goal in four games. He opened the first period with a shot attempt off the rush that deflected off an Oilers defender and into the net. The Avalanche killed off a four-minute penalty in the second period. The Avalanche power play went 0/3.

What went wrong: Edmonton tied the game early in the first period when Mathias Ekholm hammered a one-timer from the slot that beat Alexandar Georgiev in net. Colorado’s power play went 0/2 on the night. Evan Bouchard scored the game-winner in overtime.

Between the pipes: Alexandar Georgiev made 38-of-40 saves. Edmonton’s Stuart Skinner stopped 28 of Colorado’s 29 shots on goal.

Injury updates: Bowen Byram (illness) returned to the lineup after missing two games. Cale Makar (lower body), Artturi Lehkonen (broken finger) and Josh Manson (lower body) are still working their way back.

What’s next: The Avalanche (49-24-7) play their final home game of the regular season against the Winnipeg Jets, 6 p.m. Thursday (Altitude) at Ball Arena.