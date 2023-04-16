Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland answered quickly when asked if the team might replace Gabe Landeskog as captain with the uncertain future of his surgically repaired knee.

“No. We’re not even thinking about that,” MacFarland said in a Sunday news conference to preview the Avs postseason. “We obviously have to get through the next few weeks here and Gabe is going to drive that.”

MacFarland added further context to the predictable but still difficult news: Landeskog will miss the Stanley Cup playoffs after a season-long absence with lingering knee problems. A cartilage injury below his right patella, initially suffered in the 2020 postseason, is the source of Landeskog’s uncertain future.

Landeskog to the locker room, may have gotten cut by Makar's skate here.. pic.twitter.com/UuNOWQ4S16 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) September 3, 2020

It was Landeskog’s decision to make the shutdown announcement earlier this week. MacFarland said: “Gabe, being the quality person that he is, didn't want it to be something that coach (Jared) Bednar had to be asked about every single day, and his teammates.” But the team and Landeskog did everything they could to make a return to play possible.

“Our goal and his goal was to have him back,” MacFarland said. “He deserved that, that opportunity, whether it was going to be in mid-March or late March or whatever. And he did everything he absolutely, positively could. Obviously, he's a massive part (of our team). So, if he could do it, that's what we wanted more than anything in the world.”

The Avalanche must address Landeskog’s potential absence during the offseason with roster moves that would bolster the lineup if he’s unavailable. MacFarland can’t predict Landeskog’s next steps, and if or when he will be ready to play in 2023-24. But the team’s immediate priorities are crystal clear.

“Number one is we want to help him to get the situation right so that he can resume playing,” MacFarland said. “Anything else in terms of like offseason stuff, we'll deal with it as we move on. ... Leading into the draft and free agency, that will certainly have to be part of our equation in is his situation. But goal number one is to assist him in any way possible in terms of getting solutions to help him get everything right.”

In the Avalanche dressing room, players are disappointed, but still optimistic, that a deep playoff run remains possible even without Landeskog in the lineup. They won the Central Division without their captain. Do they have what it takes to win the Cup?

Forward Mikko Rantanen: “We’ve been battling all year without him and he’s our mentor from now on and he’s going to be cheering us on for sure, giving us tips. He understands the game really well. He’s going to watch all of the playoff games and give us some feedback, maybe help us, especially on the power play."

Forward Nathan MacKinnon: “It’s unfortunate. Yeah, it kills us for sure, so hopefully we can survive without him.”

Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev: “We’ve been finding ways to win with different personnel. And we have such a skilled group, (and) such good players, so we’re confident in our group.”

What’s next: The Colorado Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken, 8 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN/Altitude) at Ball Arena in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.